Clearly, the coronavirus has altered everyone’s life in different ways. Masks have become a vital accessory to outfits. Learning in pajamas from the comfort of your own couch has become the new norm for students around the world. Washing your hands whenever you touch your face or any foreign object has become a frequent routine. Life has changed, and the class of 2020 is changing and growing with it.
My name is Mollie Tankenoff and I am a graduating senior from Hopkins High School. I will be attending the University of Wisconsin Madison in the fall and I am planning to study journalism.
The Hopkins School district has taught me many valuable skills, from learning how to count to 100 in kindergarten, to writing a thesis statement throughout middle school, to managing multiple publications in my journalism class as a senior. This school district has positively shaped and changed my life. I couldn’t imagine becoming the woman I am today without the love I received from each of my teachers and counselors at Hopkins.
Throughout the past couple of months, I began to speculate that being unable to have a “normal” graduation, consciously attend my last day of high school, or play my last game with my team were little things that I needed to let go of. I belittled these milestones due to the unimaginable, seemingly more important problems, that have been occurring globally. I then realized that those moments, the last moments of my high school career, are extremely important to me, and the rest of my peers. Therefore they shouldn’t be deprecated. The class of 2020 is still reaching a milestone. We are still graduating and we deserve the same amount of gratitude that every other class has received in the past.
I have learned a lot about myself from being isolated with my family, as I’m sure many of you have as well. The most important thing I have taken away from this experience is that the crazy world we are living in is going to continue to throw challenges at us, catching us off guard. Though I know that the class of 2020 is going to be ready for these unknown hurdles we endeavor in our futures.
We grew up in a time where feminism began to blossom, changing the way women are looked at forever. We became young adults in a time where politics were more polarized than ever before. This allowed each of us to learn who we identify with and want to represent our town, state, and country. We adapted to life during COVID-19, socially distancing from our friends so we could keep our community safe. In the future, the students from the class of 2020 are going to be the individuals who will fight for our lives by pursuing the climate change movement, as well as other progressive movements we aren’t consciously concerned with yet.
After two months of solitude, I fully grasp what the term “taking things for granted” means. Before the pandemic, I never adequately soaked up each and every moment of life. The moments where you feel as if you’re at rock bottom, whether it was because you flunked a test or lost someone or something you love, are moments where you learn the most. These are meaningful times where you are able to show personal growth and figure out who you are. Though the happy little moments we all experience, whether it be riding windows down, music blasting, in a car with all your friends or hugging your grandparents, are also incredibly important. These tend to be the times that many of us miss the most, even though they are very simple and small moments. We will never take anything for granted anymore. Even though we all had to go through this challenging experience, each of us has developed into a stronger person because of it.
To each student in the class of 2020, congratulations. You have overcome especially difficult circumstances, more than any other senior class has ever had to. Now it’s time to go out into the world and do what we do best, learn, grow, advocate, and strive for the best.
Mollie Tankenoff is a senior graduating from Hopkins High School and one of the speakers at the graduation ceremony.
