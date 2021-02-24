More than a year since live performances were halted due to COVID-19, the Hopkins-based Stages Theatre Company is more than ready to get back on stage entertaining before a live audience.
Stages officials announced they will re-open with the musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” The production will run July 9 through Aug. 8 with performances outdoors at Hopkins’ Downtown Park.
The musical comedy based on the Charles M. Schulz’ Peanuts comic strip will be directed by Sandy Boren-Barrett, artistic director for Stages.
“We’re thrilled to be back and I can’t think of a better place to set this much-loved musical than outside, where it belongs,” said Boren-Barrett.
Since halting live performances March 13, 2020, Stages has lost more than $1 million in ticket revenue, and even more without the revenue from educational programs, according to Boren-Barrett.
They quickly shifted to a virtual platform, creating the Out of the Box interactive performances series, where families could purchase a box of activities and watch a small-cast performance, such as the holiday show, “Twas the Night.”
The series allowed the company to offer something unique while staying true to its mission to create interactive experiences in production and education.
This, however, would not make up for the lost revenue at the box office.
“Because we also wanted to be accessible to families, and they have limited resources right now,” she said, noting they aren’t charging what it would cost for families to see a show. “The impact has been great on us financially, but we continue to serve our schools and families.”
There have been some grant funding opportunities and some have turned their season ticket into donations, “but the loss is still great,” she said.
The year-long hiatus will make this performance that much more sweet.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to do an outdoor show this summer and our kids are super excited too,” said Boren-Barrett.
The show will be live in Hopkins’ Downtown Park, where Stages had been doing classes last summer and is “uniquely positioned to do an outdoor performance at the amphitheater safely and effectively,” she said.
What’s unique about this year’s summer show is the use of a double cast. Because of COVID-19, they wanted two casts in case one has COVID exposure.
A typical cast is 25 to 28 members, while this year’s two casts will each be about 12 members.
“Not only does it allow us to produce safely but allows kids to keep performing in a way that’s safe and fun,” Boren-Barrett said.
This show also lends itself well to the outdoors.
“There is theatrical magic we can’t do in an outdoor space, but what we can do is create something the way the comic strips are actually read,” she said, giving the example of Charlie Brown flying a kite or singing a song about playing baseball.
“I’m looking forward to finding creative ways to bring this musical to life outside,” she said.
Return to indoor theater
Stages Theatre Company is planning a holiday show for an indoor audience, with the potential for a show even before that, according to Boren-Barrett.
“It’s very difficult to do a fully realized, artistically high-quality production if only 25% of the 700-seat theatre is filled,” she said, of the financial constraints posed by limited seating.
Another factor is the uncertainty of when people will feel comfortable coming to the theater.
“I don’t think any of us have the answer for that yet,” she said.
About the musical
“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” features Lucy, Linus, Sally, Schroeder, Snoopy and Charlie Brown navigating their daily struggles with humor and charm and, in the end, learning what happiness is all about.
Auditions for ages 10-18 will be April 27-29. More information will be announced at a later date.
The musical is approximately 60 minutes in length and is recommended for all ages. Visit stagestheatre.org/charlie-brown for performance dates and times, or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $14 for children and seniors and $16 for adults. Advanced ticket reservations will be required.
The previously planned “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” will be presented in 2022.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.