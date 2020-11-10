Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins announces a unique approach to theater this holiday season with “Twas the Night: Out of the Box.” It is available Friday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Jan. 1.
With this experience, audiences will be treated to a virtual and interactive performance. Stages will provide props, activities and treats. Each family will also get access to a live storytime with Santa via Zoom.
This original adaptation of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” is designed as an interactive cinematic radio broadcast to be watched and enjoyed by the whole family.
It is a self-paced holiday viewing adventure, featuring limited-time access to a video feature performance, paired with sweets and treats and props to interact with the show.
When the challenges of COVID presented themselves, Stages Theatre adapted to continue providing engaging and meaningful theatre experiences for youth.
Each “Out of the Box” experience is flexible and can be enjoyed from home or any distance that’s comfortable for viewers.
“While it’s not the same as our usual process, our actors are excited to be back in on stage and learning new skills like acting for the camera,” said Brent Teclaw of Stages Theatre Company.
“The response has been great for audiences looking to do something creative during this time,” he said. “We’ve learned a lot in producing the first batch of our Out of the Box experiences and can’t wait to share this unique holiday offering with everyone both near and far and from the comfort and safety of their home.”
Local actors began rehearsals via Zoom to learn music, read the script and coordinate blocking and filming, Teclaw explained.
The cast include: Erika Dierke (Minneapolis), Jenna Dierke (Minneapolis), Edric Duffy (Chaska), Athan Fischer (Minneapolis), Riley Gamades (Chanhassen), Zoe Hollander (Robbinsdale), Amy Horn (Chanhassen), Grant Hudson (Minneapolis), Emily Huggett (Edina), Sayer Keeley (Shoreview), Indra Khariwala (Edina), Laura Mahler (Minnetonka), Matt Ouren (St Louis Park), Gideon Pressley (Belle Plaine), Evelyn Ring (Shorewood), Sarah Ring (Shorewood), Eliana Romero (Plymouth), Bruce Rowan (Hopkins), and Savannah Switzer (Savage).
The cost is $85 per experience and $10 per additional child (includes props and crafts).
Info: stagestheatre.org/twas-the-night
– Compiled by Kristen Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.