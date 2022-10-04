The show runs until Oct. 16 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
The latest show from Stages Theatre Company is “Stuart Little,” a clever, prop-filled take on the classic tale.
The performance, suitable for all ages, walks the audience through the life of Stuart Little, a mouse living with a very normal, very human family in New York. While he manages to save the day at his size, his life is all subject to adventure and complications due to his size. The show guides viewers through those challenges and reveals how he grows and overcomes them in the end.
Memorable moments from the show include the set and the use of props, whether it be to simulate water as Stuart races in a boat or interchanging between scenes on different levels of the set.
Corrine Brooks, a sixth-grader from Wayzata, leads the show as Stuart Little in her second Stages production. Her last performance was “What Do You Do With An Idea?” where she also played an integral role.
While she found difficulty picking a favorite between the two, she said they both had happy endings that were left to interpretation, where “you don’t really know what happens next.”
“I feel like the message is, you come into the world and you experience things and you try things and then you find something that you love, find something or someone, and then you go after them and look for them, but you also along the way, you experience other things,” she said about “Stuart Little.”
When it came to portraying Stuart on stage, Brooks said she recalled Stuart being very proper in the book, which she tried to emulate. However, another important piece was Stuart being more childlike at the beginning of the show and growing up by the end after enduring several lessons.
“I had a great time. I feel like we all really bonded. It’s just such a fun show. The set is incredible. It’s like, there are the colorful costumes in the back, there are the light signs, there are all the cool props and the car,” she said.
“We went through a bunch of ups and downs, and “Stuart Little” is a really fun show and we all were so happy to be there and some had read the book and some hadn’t, so it was just a really cool and awesome experience for all of us.”
One interesting element of the show was that each actor, outside of Brooks, played multiple roles in various scenes. One of Stages newest performers, eighth grader Vivian Nielson from St. Louis Park, was able to play one of those unique roles.
She became involved in this show because of how fun it sounded. For her, a favorite part was Stuart Little’s role, which she said was due to the multiple personalities he takes on in the show being both funny and serious.
As for what the audience should take away from Stuart Little, Nielson said, “I think the most important message is kind of like it’s not always what happens, it’s not always the ending of the story, it’s kind of like how you got there and the journey you took.”
Tickets can be purchased atstagestheatre.org/stuart-little.
