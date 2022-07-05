Stages’ latest show features a shortened take on the Disney classic
Stages Theatre Company’s “Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr” premiered at the Hopkins Center for the Arts June 24, making a splash with viewers both young and old.
The show features a shortened take on the classic tale, with an Ariel who shines brightly and an Ursula whose classical cackle reverberates through the walls of the theater long after it’s over.
In her quest to explore the human world, Ariel, the youngest mermaid daughter of King Triton, makes a deal with an evil sea witch, Ursula, jeopardizing her own dreams but also the fate of the entire Mer-world.
“It’s a story about wanting something more and trying to figure out what that means,” Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett said. “And I know it seems like a deep concept for kids, and it isn’t, because I think they look at everything as ‘what can I do?’ not “what can’t I do?’ and I love that about this story. It allows kids to imagine all the things they could be.”
In preparing to direct the show, she chose to not watch the Disney movie. She wanted to go in with a fresh perspective and wanted the actors to also avoid playing their characters similar to the movie characters.
“I (wanted) them to have the ability to imagine and create their own characters,” Boren-Barrett said.
The face behind Ariel is Hopkins 18-year-old Sophie Farrell, who Boren-Barrett said brought a youthful enthusiasm to a role that was contagious.
“I think she’s such an accessible performer for young people,” she said. “I think that they can see themselves in her. It’s almost like she reaches out with those eyes and captivates you.”
Farrell has also been a teaching artist intern with Stages for years and because of that, Boren-Barrett said she knew how children tick and how to engage with them on and off the stage.
This isn’t the first time Farrell has appeared in a Stages performance involving “The Little Mermaid.” The show was last performed seven years ago during a time when the theater company had a program called Next Stage. Through the program, children could come in and perform a rehearsal of the show on the actual set and stage, which Farrell did.
“I feel like it is such a full-circle moment, that being my first big experience on stage with Stages and being able to close it out. This is my last show I’m able to do as a youth actor, so it’s super cool and kind of a dream come true,” Farrell said. “And I feel like it’s definitely been my dream role.”
Out of all the Disney princesses, Ariel is Farrell’s favorite. She sees Ariel as a curious teenager striving for more somewhere outside of the ocean.
“I feel like is something that I can relate to. Of course, like going off to college, I understand that feeling of being stuck in a place and wanting to experience new things and feeling like this may not be the end place for you, the end goal for you and so I feel it’s really easy to reflect my own self into the role,” she said.
Her favorite part about portraying Ariel has been looking out into the audience and seeing children attendees dressed up in costumes like she used to do when she was younger.
“I hope that they can see just the fun, curiosity and that the curiosity through Ariel isn’t a bad thing and that it’s good to always explore and want to see more in life,” Farrell said.
For Farrell, this will be the end of her career at Stages as a youth performer and in the fall, she will attend college in Lincoln, Neb., where she plans to major in broadcast journalism and minor in theatre.
“Stages is the most amazing company in the entire world and I can say that with confidence. They have not only (given) me great experiences through theater, but I’ve grown up with them. They are the most amazing community, they have taught me so much and I definitely would be a very very different person if I didn’t have Stages in my life,” she said.
The 60-minute show runs until Aug. 7 and is recommended for all ages. Tickets for the show are $14 and can be purchased at www.stagestheatre.org/disneys-little-mermaid/. After the show, attendees can enjoy a free Jonny Pop from Jonny Pops, the show’s sponsor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.