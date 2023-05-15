The show runs through May 14 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts
Stages Theatre Company’s latest show, a junior take on the classic “Newsies” story, comes with a strong message for young people: never give up.
The story follows a young group of newspaper hawkers, dubbed the ‘Newsies,’ and their adventures selling papers on New York streets to make ends meet while battling the unfairness of big-time publishing companies. The show has ties to real events, drawing inspiration from the Newsies Strike of 1899.
For 18-year-old Andrej Humiston from Minneapolis, while this may be his Stages Theatre Company debut, his acting chops are strong and well-developed as the character Jack Kelly, the tentative leader of the ragtag group of newspaper-selling children.
“I always say Jack is a strong, kind of older brother figure to a lot of the Newsies. I feel like he gets thrown into the leadership position but it works out because he just has a strong passion for what he believes in. He knows what he believes in, he knows what he wants, so with that motivation he finds (a) leadership position to be fitting,” he said.
Kelly serves as the guiding force for the group as they tackle newspaper price increases, evading capture, the uncertainty of who to trust and forming a union to take on the publishing company’s greed.
One of Humiston’s favorite moments in the show is the beginning of the Santa Fe prologue where he works closely with Charles Rush-Reese, who portrays Crutchie, one of Kelly’s closest friends.
“I love how it establishes Crutchie and Jack’s friendship, and it’s the calm before the storm. It shows the love they have for each other and the love the Newsies have for each other and how they have each other’s back,” he said.
Two of the other actors, 11-year-old Aida Patrick from Eden Prairie and 15-year-old Jon Schumacher from Minnetonka, round out important roles in the tight-knit Newsies group. Patrick portrays Jo Jo, a character she nicknamed “jumping Jo Jo” because of their high energy throughout the entire show. For Schumacher, his character Albert is one of the tougher members of the Newsies group eager to take on the publishing company and fight for what he believes in.
“There’s a lot of determined people in the show and the story is very fun, but you can also learn a lot from it. Obviously, it’s all about standing up for what you believe in. You can take a lot out of the show,” Patrick said.
Both Humiston and Schumacher would describe the show as revolving around young voices being heard and the importance of standing up for what anyone believes in.
“You don’t have to wait to stand up for what you believe in. You don’t have to be an adult. The true story of the Newsies, they were young, they were 8 years old and they made a change. We can still do that in today’s world. You don’t have to wait until you’re older to make change,” Schumacher said.
Above all, Humiston hopes the show reminds young audience members that when they see something that is not right, they should fight for it and continue to fight for it and continue to support their loved ones no matter what.
“I hope that they see that change is possible with those things in mind,” he said.
For more information and to purchase tickets for Newsies, visit stagestheatre.org/disneys-newsies. The 75-minute show runs through May 14 and has accessible performances available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.