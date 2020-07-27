Town team pitching duel ends on close play at home plate
Starting pitchers Andy Davis of St. Louis Park and Sam Westermeyer of Hamel both threw a lot of strikes in a Riverview Baseball League game July 26 at the ball park in Hamel. But the biggest strike of the day came from left fielder Tony Manville, whose throw from the left-field corner in the bottom of the ninth found catcher Adam Seaman just in time to tag out Hawk pinch runner on a close play.
That runner, trying to score from first base on Westermeyer’s double, slid at home as Seaman dove to apply the tag. The umpire was right on top of it and made the right call.
“I was standing on second watching, and our runner was clearly out,” Westermeyer said after the game. “It was a great throw. A 2-1 loss is a respectable score against a team like St. Louis Park.”
Seaman was the hitting star for St. Louis Park in Sunday’s game. After putting a run on the board with his single in the top of the first inning, he added two doubles.
“That’s every game for Adam,” teammate Donald Blunt said.
“What a great game,” Park player/coach Chris Duda said. “Both starting pitchers were on. When Adam [Seaman] is hitting like he has all year, we can ride that.”
The win boosted Park’s season record to 12-3. Duda noted that Park’s long-ball production is up this summer. “We’re averaging just under two home runs a game,” he said.
Hamel, a team that relies on pitching and defense more than power, had two extra-base hits Sunday - Westermeyer’s double. in the ninth and a double by catcher Braydon Gray in the seventh. Dylan Wilson followed Gray’s double with an RBI single for Hamel’s only run of the game.
Pitchers Davis and Westermeyer complimented each other in postgame interviews.
“I assumed he [Westermeyer] played college ball somewhere,” Davis said. “He had three pitches working. No doubt he has been getting people out.”
“He [Davis] had a little zip,” Westermeyer said. “Obviously, he pitched really well.”
Rian Heaslip, a veteran of three State Class A championship teams, came in from the bullpen for the bottom of the ninth.
Davis had confidence that Heaslip would lock down the victory.
“Rian has been getting people out for years,” Davis said. “There was no doubt in my mind.”
The amateur playoffs will begin soon with a new format. St. Louis Park has a tough draw since the Pirates are in the same pool with the defending state-champion Minneapolis Cobras.
Duda said, “We are in one of the toughest groups with the Cobras and Tri-City Shark, but eventually you have to beat all of them.”
With quality pitching, the Pirates have the ability to wind up on top, but so do teams such as the Cobras, Stockmen’s Irish, Minneapolis Lyons Pub, Hamel and, of course, the 14-time state-champion Minnetonka Millers.
