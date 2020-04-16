Larry Gallagher

The well-known baseball umpire has decided to retire after 59 seasons of calling balls and strikes. A former Augsburg catcher, Gallagher umpired his first game in 1961 after graduating from the Minneapolis university. He worked more than 100 games for 25 years, surpassing 150 games some seasons.

Joey Hurth

The Hopkins senior All-Lake Conference baseball player received the Apollo Award, which is presented to the top male senior at Hopkins High School. The right-handed pitcher and outfielder received the award which is based not only on athletics but academics and character. He boasts a 3.95 GPA at Hopkins and plans to play baseball at Indiana State University next season.

R.J. Chakolis

The Hopkins junior and Class 3A state champion wrestler at 195-pounds can add All-Lake Conference to the growing list of accolades. He won all three state matches in overtime to become the Royals first state wrestling champion in 45 years.

