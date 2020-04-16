Larry Gallagher
The well-known baseball umpire has decided to retire after 59 seasons of calling balls and strikes. A former Augsburg catcher, Gallagher umpired his first game in 1961 after graduating from the Minneapolis university. He worked more than 100 games for 25 years, surpassing 150 games some seasons.
Joey Hurth
The Hopkins senior All-Lake Conference baseball player received the Apollo Award, which is presented to the top male senior at Hopkins High School. The right-handed pitcher and outfielder received the award which is based not only on athletics but academics and character. He boasts a 3.95 GPA at Hopkins and plans to play baseball at Indiana State University next season.
R.J. Chakolis
The Hopkins junior and Class 3A state champion wrestler at 195-pounds can add All-Lake Conference to the growing list of accolades. He won all three state matches in overtime to become the Royals first state wrestling champion in 45 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.