Jack Wandmacher
The Park junior forward had a goal and assist in a 6-3 section loss to Cretin-Derham Hall Feb. 20. He finishes the season with 44 points on 33 assists.
Hayden Zheng
The St. Louis Park junior swimmer lowered two pool records at the Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina during the Section 6AA finals Saturday. He won the 100 breaststroke in 54.41 and the 200 individual medley in 1:49.04. He also anchored the second place 200 free relay team, which set a team record (and state qualifying) time of 1:27.56 with Will Schweitering, Ben. St. Clair and Danny Lainsbury. Zheng also swam the second leg of the Orioles winning 200 medley relay in 1:35.78 with teammates Schweitering, Zach Affeldt and Lainsbury.
Cindy Walsh
The City of St. Louis Park Operations and Recreation Director received the Clifton E. French Distinguished Service Award, the highest professional award given by the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association to its members. The award is presented to a professional with at least 20 years of experience who has provided long and outstanding service to parks and recreation and MRPA.
Lisa Abernathy
The City of St. Louis Park Recreation Supervisor received the MRPA’s Dorothea Nelson Award, which is presented annually to someone with more than 10 years of experience who has provided outstanding service to the parks ad recreation field and to MRPA.
Raegan Alexander
The St. Louis Park junior was the third Orioles basketball player to surpass the 1,000 career point milestone by making a 3-point basket to open the Feb. 18 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Nate Schweitzer
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior defenseman is a finalist for Mr. Hockey as the Red Knights played Wednesday for the Section 6AA final against Blake at 3M Arena at Mariucci, after this edition went to press. The Colorado College recruit had an assist during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall. He has 29 points on 23 assists in 23 games.
