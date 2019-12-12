Jackson Bisson
The BSM junior scored the game-winner in the third period of Monday’s 4-3 win over Edina before closing out the week with the Red Knights first of two quick goals in an eventual 2-2 draw against top-ranked (Class A) Hermantown on Saturday. He has three goals and one assist on the season.
Carson Limesand
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior goaltender made 47 saves on 49 shots faced in two games at the North/South Classic in SLP on Friday and Saturday. He opened the tourney with a 19-save shutout of Brainerd on Friday and after giving up a pair of goals less than 6:30 into Saturday’s contest against Hermantown stopped 28-of-30 shots for the game.
Raegan Alexander
The St. Louis Park junior forward had a 26-point, 16-rebound double-double in the Orioles 82-79 win over St. Paul Como Park on Friday, the first win to snap an 0-5 start to the season for last season’s Metro West Conference runner-ups.
Shayla Miller
The Orioles senior guard surpassed the 1,000-career point mark during Friday’s 82-79 win over Como Park. She finished with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, one of three Park players to record a double-double in front of the hometown fans. She also had four assists.
Paige Bueckers
The Hopkins standout senior had a season-high 31 points to lead the top-ranked Royals past No. 3 Farmington 77-52 on Friday.
Sawyer Shrake
The Hopkins 6-foot-1 guard led the Royals with 16 points in a 79-56 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong on Dec. 3. The Royals spread the ball around as 10 different players scored a basket.
Troy Landschoot
The Hopkins sophomore scored the opening goal during Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Roseville after scoring his first goal of the season during the Royals 6-3 win over Spring Lake Park on Dec. 30.
Avery Pittman
The St. Louis Park senior scored once and picked up two assists during a 6-3 loss to Edina on Monday to boost his team-leading points total to eight points in four games. His goal came on a third-period power play.
Michael LeBlanc
Frankie Lynch
The BSM Nordic skiers finished among the top-three places at Thursday’s first Metro West Conference meet of the season at Hyland Park in Bloomington. LeBlanc was second overall in 13:13 and Lynch was third in 13:21.2. BSM was fourth out of six teams.
Demetrius Patton
The Hopkins senior wrestler won the 170-pound title at the Don Meyers Fridley Invite on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season. He earned a 7-1 decision against Mound-Westonka’s Lance Munsterteiger in the final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.