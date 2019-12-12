Jackson Bisson

The BSM junior scored the game-winner in the third period of Monday’s 4-3 win over Edina before closing out the week with the Red Knights first of two quick goals in an eventual 2-2 draw against top-ranked (Class A) Hermantown on Saturday. He has three goals and one assist on the season.

Carson Limesand

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior goaltender made 47 saves on 49 shots faced in two games at the North/South Classic in SLP on Friday and Saturday. He opened the tourney with a 19-save shutout of Brainerd on Friday and after giving up a pair of goals less than 6:30 into Saturday’s contest against Hermantown stopped 28-of-30 shots for the game.

Raegan Alexander

The St. Louis Park junior forward had a 26-point, 16-rebound double-double in the Orioles 82-79 win over St. Paul Como Park on Friday, the first win to snap an 0-5 start to the season for last season’s Metro West Conference runner-ups.

Shayla Miller

The Orioles senior guard surpassed the 1,000-career point mark during Friday’s 82-79 win over Como Park. She finished with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, one of three Park players to record a double-double in front of the hometown fans. She also had four assists.

Paige Bueckers

The Hopkins standout senior had a season-high 31 points to lead the top-ranked Royals past No. 3 Farmington 77-52 on Friday. 

Sawyer Shrake

The Hopkins 6-foot-1 guard led the Royals with 16 points in a 79-56 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong on Dec. 3. The Royals spread the ball around as 10 different players scored a basket.

Troy Landschoot

The Hopkins sophomore scored the opening goal during Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Roseville after scoring his first goal of the season during the Royals 6-3 win over Spring Lake Park on Dec. 30.

Avery Pittman

The St. Louis Park senior scored once and picked up two assists during a 6-3 loss to Edina on Monday to boost his team-leading points total to eight points in four games. His goal came on a third-period power play. 

Michael LeBlanc

Frankie Lynch

The BSM Nordic skiers finished among the top-three places at Thursday’s first Metro West Conference meet of the season at Hyland Park in Bloomington. LeBlanc was second overall in 13:13 and Lynch was third in 13:21.2. BSM was fourth out of six teams.

Demetrius Patton

The Hopkins senior wrestler won the 170-pound title at the Don Meyers Fridley Invite on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season. He earned a 7-1 decision against Mound-Westonka’s Lance Munsterteiger in the final.

