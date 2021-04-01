R.J. Chakolis
The Hopkins senior wrestler closes out his stellar career with a third-place finish at 220 pounds (Class 3A), going 26-3 this season.
Ben Thompson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior defenseman had two assists in a 3-2 Section 6AA loss to Wayzata. He finished the season with 13 points on 11 assists in 21 games.
Annabelle Speers
The Hopkins freshman gymnast placed 10th in the all-around with a 36.800 including 13th in the uneven bars.
Maya Nnaji
The Hopkins junior had 19 points in an 80-58 win over Wayzata in the Section 6-4A final March 25.
Carson Limesand
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior goalie tied the all-time program wins record (52) and shutouts (15) during a 4-0 win over Cretin-Derham Hall in the section semifinals.
Olivia Olson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman scored 21 points in a 61-50 loss at Holy Angels in the Section 6-3A final March 25.
