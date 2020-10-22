Sydney Drees

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior assisted on six goals of BSM’s 12-0 win over Columbia Heights in Section 5A play, Oct. 15. She leads the team with nine goals and eight assists through 12 games.

Sydney Drevlow

The Hopkins eighth-grader burned up the Gale Woods Farm course at the Section 6AA cross country meet Oct. 14 with a third place finish in 18:05.94 which was a season-best time. 

Fredonia Ziegle

The St. Louis Park junior runner placed 17th overall in 19:31.25 at the Section 6AA meet. She was less than 4 seconds off her personal-best time set six days earlier on the same course at the Metro West Conference Championships. She placed third in that event in 19:27.7.

Jersey Miller

The St. Louis Park freshman placed 21st overall at the Section 6AA meet at Gale Woods Farm in 19:53.12. She ran a 19:26.9 season-best time to a second-place finish one week earlier at the conference championships at the same course.

William Petty

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior running back ran for 179 yards on just 13 carries, adding two touchdowns in a 41-0 win at DeLaSalle Oct. 16. The success came after he was limited to 30 yards on nine carries in the 31-7 against Orono Oct. 9.

Will Dvorak, Derric Standifer

The St. Louis Park quarterback-to-receiver connection accounted for both Orioles touchdowns in the first half of a 42-14 loss to Waconia Oct. 16. Standifer picked up 103 yards on four catches.

