Orioles runners
St. Louis Park’s girls cross country is once again Metro West Conference Champions following an intense day of racing at Gale Woods Farms Oct. 8. The Orioles defeated perennial powers Chanhassen and Jefferson by 16 and 24 points, respectively. All five Park scorers finished within the top 10 individually, including freshman Jersey Miller who was runner-up in 19:26.90 and junior Fredonia Zeigle who as third in 19:27.62. Junior Kate Holden was seventh overall, eighth-grader Nora Lindeman was eighth overall and classmate Anna Healey was 10th overall to also garner All-Conference honors.
R.J. Chakolis
The Hopkins senior ran for 90 yards and one touchdown in addition to catching three passes for 48 yards and helping organize the defense as a linebacker during a 34-0 shutout at Apple Valley in the Oct. 9 season-opener.
Ava Wagener
The BSM forward scored a pair of goals during a 3-2 win at Chaska Oct. 6 to help secure the Metro West Conference championship. She has five goals and two assists in 11 games.
Sydney Drees
The BSM junior midfielder scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season to help secure a 1-1 draw against Bloomington Jefferson in the regular season finale Oct. 8.
Brady Walsh
The St. Louis Park receiver caught three passes for 72 yards including a 45-yard touchdown from Will Dvorak during the season-opening 44-7 loss at Chaska Oct. 9.
