Owen Hoeft
The Minnesota redshirt senior distance runner and Hopkins alum set the facility record in the 1,500 meter run during the M City Classic on April 30. He won the race in 3:44.20.
Max Gohman
The St. Louis Park senior ran a personal-best time in the 3,200-meter run (10:32.60) while winning the event at the Metro West Conference quadrangular meet at Robbinsdale Cooper April 28.
Jack Mausser
The Hopkins junior went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs, two runs, one stolen base in an 11-1 win over Minnetonka on April 28.
Hanna Wilsey
The St. Louis Park freshman runner won the 1,600 meter run (5:36.83) at a Metro West Conference triangular meet at Chanhassen April 28. She held off junior teammate Kathryn Holden who was runner-up in 5:43.39.
AJ Louie
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior went 3-for-3 with a double, driving in three runs in a 15-3 win over Orono on Saturday.
Abby Meier
The St. Louis Park senior scored two goals in a 5-3 win over St. Paul on April 26 to help the Orioles start the season 2-0.
Ethan Schmitz
The Park senior opened Saturday’s 5-1 win over Wayzata with a two-run single with two outs.
Caideyn Ferrell
The BSM pitcher struck out 11 Kennedy batters in a 12-2 complete-game win on April 26. He gave up two runs on one hit over five innings with five walks. Ferrell went 3-for-3 at the plate and was a home run away from the cycle, scoring twice, driving in one run and stole two bases. He also went 3-for-3 against Orono May 1 with a double and stolen base.
Tommy Tight
The Park golfer was the medalist during an April 22 Metro West Conference meet at Brookview Golf Course with a 9-hole score of 39. He led the Orioles with an 18-hole score of 80 during the April 19 event at Minneapolis Golf Course.
Luke Thompson
The Park golfer opened the season with a 79 at the April 12 event at Minnesota Valley Country Club. He carded another 79 to earn medalist honors during a dual meet against Hopkins at Minneapolis Golf Club April 26. Hopkins won the meet 336-333.
Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.
