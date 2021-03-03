Jack Wandmacher
The St. Louis Park senior forward scored both goals, including the overtime winner Saturday against Holy Angels in Richfield. He has 12 points on nine goals over 14 games. He had two assists in a 6-3 win over Hopkins Feb. 25.
Victoria Schmelzle
The Park junior Nordic skier captured the Metro West Conference championship with a freestyle and classical combined time of 31:09.2. The Orioles dominated the team standings with 287 points with five skiers among the top-six times.
Daniel Shope
The Park junior Nordic skier placed fifth overall at the Metro West Conference championship in 28:04.5. He was the first of three Orioles among the top-eight times.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins eighth-grader captured the Lake Conference Nordic skiing championship Feb. 25 with a combined (classical and freestyle) time of 23:28.4, more than 5 seconds ahead of Edina junior Margaret Wagner who was runner-up. The Royals placed third out of five teams.
Olivia Olson
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman is averaging 22.1 points over 10 games for the 4-6 Red Knights. Olson scored over 20 points for the sixth time this season in a 23-point performance in a 62-45 win over DeLaSalle Feb. 26. She scored a season-best 34 points in a 62-48 win over Kennedy Feb. 9.
Taylor Woodson
The Hopkins sophomore standout basketball player had a season-high 24 points in an 81-34 win over Edina Feb. 26. The top-ranked Royals improved to 11-0 with four games left on the regular season including at Chaska Thursday, March 4 and at Becker Saturday, March 6.
Paris Johnson
The St. Louis Park senior guard finished with a game-high 19 points in a 63-55 win over crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 13. The Orioles picked up a third win of the season by a 56-46 score at Bloomington Kennedy Feb. 25 to wrap up the Metro West Conference schedule with a 3-8 record.
Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.
