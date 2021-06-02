George Jackson

The Hopkins track and field standout had an impressive day during the State True Meet meet May 26 winning the 110-meter high hurdles (14.22 seconds), long jump (22 feet, 7 inches) and second place in the 100-meter dash (10.88 seconds). He accounted for 95 team points.

Annabelle Schutte

The St. Kate’s junior pitcher went 7-4 with a 3.23 ERA to earn a second-straight All-MIAC Honorable Mention award. She struck out a team-high 56 batters, working 19 games this spring. At the plate, she posted a .297 batting average to go with a .366 on-base percentage. She had 11 hits including five doubles and one home run, driving in 10 runs and scored five runs.

Isabelle Segal

The St. Louis Park senior golfer was named to the watch list for the Ms. Minnesota Golf award as she placed fourth in the season-long points standings.

Megan Hoenie

The St. Louis Park softball player went 3-for-4 at the plate during a 9-5 win over Robbinsdale Cooper May 26.

 

