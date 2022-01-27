The BSM senior forward leads the fourth-ranked hockey team with 21 points in 14 games, including his first hat trick of the season in a 7-1 win over St. Thomas Academy Jan. 18. He also added two assists. Marshall picked up his 100th-career point in a 3-2 win over Maple Grove at the winter break tournament Dec. 29. The day before he scored twice including the overtime goal in a 5-4 victory over Rogers.
Maya Nnaji
The Hopkins senior forward had 23 points in a 77-43 win over Wayzata Jan. 18. The Arizona commit is averaging 17.1 points per game through 12 games for the 12-1 Royals. She was limited to six points in a 63-55 loss to Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) on Jan. 21 in the Minneapolis Girls’ Basketball Invitational at Lindbergh Center. She added 14 points in a 66-37 win over Grandview (Colorado) in the third-place game on Saturday.
Will Dvorak
The St. Louis Park senior guard had 18 points, one point off his season-best, in a 70-62 overtime win against Robbinsdale Cooper on Jan. 20. Dvorak averages 12 points per contest for the 7-6 Orioles.
Shantel Harden
The St. Louis Park junior forward had a season-high 28 points in a 65-61 win over Waconia Jan. 18 and followed that up by sharing the team-lead with 16 points in a 52-44 win over Cooper Jan. 20.
Sophie Hayes
The Hopkins/Park senior forward scored her fifth goal of the season just 22 seconds into a 2-1 loss to Anoka on Jan. 17.
Ryan Long
The BSM senior swimmer won two events (50 free and 100 free) at the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota Jan. 8. The Red Knights went on to win the Tiger Division.
