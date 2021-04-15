Girls basketball
The Hopkins girls basketball team ended a 78-game winning streak with a 67-62 loss to Chaska in the Class 4A state semifinals April 7. The previous loss came March 17, 2018 against Eastview in the Class 4A state championship game. The winning streak tied the mark of 78 games set by Fosston from 1999-2002.
Taylor Williamson
The Hopkins sophomore forward scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in a 67-62 loss to Chaska in the Class 4A state semifinal.
Maya Nnaji
The Hopkins 6-foot-4 junior center was named the Star Tribune’s Metro Player of the Year, becoming the fourth Royal to earn the honor, joining UCONN star Paige Bueckers from last year. Nnaji had nine points and six rebounds before fouling out after playing nearly 27 minutes in the 67-62 state semifinal loss to Chaska. She picked up 14 points in a 76-44 win over Forest Lake in the state quarterfinals and finished the season averaging 19 points this season.
Kristofer Hokenson
The St. Louis Park junior opened the baseball season with a home run and walk, scoring twice and knocking in two runs in an 8-7 loss at Centennial on Friday. On the mound he struck out three batters, while allowing two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Stanley Regguinti
The St. Louis Park junior outfielder went 2-for-3 at the plate bringing in two runs during an 8-7 walk-off loss at Centennial Friday in the baseball season opener.
Jack Mausser
The Hopkins batter went 3-for-3 in a 12-2 season-opening win over Armstrong Saturday. He hit a double, triple, single and drove in four runs plus stole one base.
Send nominations for Stars of the Week to jason.olson@apgecm.com. Please include name, grade, school, sport and accolades.
