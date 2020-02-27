SLP Little League sign-up
Registration is open for the 2020 St. Louis Park Little League baseball season. Player evaluations for kid pitch will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14 or 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the St. Louis Park High School Field House. Machine pitch evaluations are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at St. Louis Park Middle School. Info: slplittleleague.com.
Pavilion indoor turf begins Feb. 28
The Hopkins Pavilion will offer indoor turf Feb. 28 through mid-May with more than 500 hours of programming through youth soccer clinics, youth lacrosse leagues, Turf Tots (drop-in programming for kids ages 1-5 including sport balls, crawl tunnels, bounce houses, hula hoops and more) and rentals to private groups available. Turf rental is $90 per hour. Email email.pavilion@hopkinsmn.com or call 952-548
Pavilion to host AKA Sport Camps
The Hopkins Pavilion will host AKA Sport Camps this summer, open to kids entering first through ninth grades, with a different sport to master each week. Choose from full summer registration or individual weeks. Camp runs Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: akasport.org.
Hopkins baseball registration open
Registration for the 2020 baseball season through Hopkins Baseball Association is open through hopkinsbaseball.com. A season kick-off fundraiser, raffle and social is planned for 6-9 p.m. March 25 at Unmapped Brewery. Pizza is available at Gina Maria’s with proceeds from both businesses going to support HBA. Discount weekend at Dick’s Sporting Goods Minnetonka location will be March 21-22, where HBA families will receive 20 percent off with a coupon.
Hopkins Fastpitch registration open
Registration for the 2020 Hopkins Fastpitch Association summer season is now open for ages pre-kindergarten through 16U. Hopkins competes in the Big West League at the 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U levels. Scholarships are on an as-needed basis. Info: hopkinsfastpitch.com
Share an upcoming event in St. Louis Park or Hopkins to be included in Sports Shorts by contacting Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Be sure to include all necessary information. Sport Shorts are run on a first-come, first-serve basis.
