Wild at ROC
St. Louis Park’s outdoor ice rink at the rec center (ROC, 3700 Monterey Drive) will once again host an outdoor practice for the Minnesota Wild at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. The free event is open to the public with the session anticipated to last 45 minutes. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with space limited. Caribou Coffee, the official coffee of the Minnesota Wild, will be provided, along with hot chocolate to keep fans warm. The Hockey Lodge will be on-site selling Minnesota Wild gear and apparel.
Little League baseball
St. Louis Park Little League will host winter break sessions at Park High School on Dec. 27-28. Machine pitch from 4:30-6 p.m. then kid-pitch from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. On Dec. 27, machine pitch is from 9:30-11 a.m. and kid-pitch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Support HYHA
Three area businesses host bingo with funds raised to benefit Hopkins Youth Hockey Association including Tuttle’s in Hopkins Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; JJ’s Clubhouse in Golden Valley from 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mainstreet Bar and Grill in downtown Hopkins from 2-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Hopkins Baseball Association meeting set
The 2020 Hopkins Baseball Association parent meeting will be 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 in Room 233 of the Eisenhower Community Center. The meeting is highly encouraged to be attended by new families to HBA and anyone wanting more information about the upcoming season.
General Sports Baseball Expo Jan. 11
The 16th annual General Sports Baseball Expo will be Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new General Sports Office/Warehouse at 7700 W. 78th St. in Bloomington. Several baseball manufacture reps will be on hand to answer questions about caps, uniforms, balls and equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.