Football Playoffs
The pairings are set for Week 2 of the State Class 6A Football Tournament.
In upper-bracket games at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Eden Prairie hosts Lakeville North, Minnetonka travels to Farmington, East Ridge hosts Maple Grove and Woodbury plays at Rosemount. In lower-bracket games at 7 Friday, Wayzata travels to Stillwater, Centennial goes on the road to St. Michael-Albertville, Lakeville South hosts Mounds View and Blaine is at Shakopee.
Winners will advance to the quarterfinals at neutral sites Nov. 12 before the action shifts to U.S. Bank Stadium for the semifinals and finals.
All four No. 1 seeds won easily first-round games Oct. 29. Eden Prairie, the top seed in the upper bracket, topped Coon Rapids 36-6. Lakeville North, the high seed in the lower bracket ended Hopkins’ season in a 48-6 rout.
Earlier this season, undefeated Lakeville South moved to the No. 1 spot in the state rankings by defeating Eden Prairie 42-7. Three costly turnovers by the Eagles gave South the edge it needed to take control of the game.
State CC Meets
The State Class AAA Cross Country Meets for boys and girls will be Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. The boys will run at 9:30 a.m. with the girls to follow at 10:30.
Lake Conference runners to watch in the girls meet are St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer, Wayzata junior Teegan Anderson, Minnetonka sophomore Ella Graham and Hopkins ninth-graders Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein.
St. Louis Park will have two entrants in the girls race including sophomore Jersey Miller and freshman Nora Lindeman as the team garnered third place at the Section 6AAA meet.
Wayzata and Edina are frontrunners on the list of teams that could win the girls state title. They will be tested by south metro powers Farmington and Prior Lake.
Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles, already a two-time Lake Conference and section champion, is one of the favorites for the boys state title. Edina and Wayzata join Minnetonka as state team title contenders in Class AAA. Hopkins sophomore Tony Provenzano is an individual contender of note.
State soccer
The Minnesota State High School League will crown its first state soccer champions in a three-class state tournament on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Girls’ state championship games are: Class AAA at 8 a.m. followed by Class AA at 1 p.m. and Class A at 6 p.m.
The boys’ championship games are: Class AAA at 10:30 a.m., Class AA at 3:30 p.m. and Class A at 8:30 p.m.
All third-place games will be played at West St. Paul Regional Athletic Center with the girls on Nov. 4 and boys on Nov. 5. Class AAA will play at 9 a.m. Class AA at 11 a.m. and Class A at 1 p.m. each day.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is top-seeded in the Class AA girls’ tournament and faced No. 5 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in the 12:30 p.m. Nov. 4 semifinal. The other semifinal follows at 2:30 p.m. between No. 2 Holy Angels and No. 3 Mahtomedi. The winners advance to play Saturday at 1 p.m.
In the boys Class AA bracket, No. 3 Holy Angels faced No. 2 Mahtomedi on Nov. 3 with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game against the winner of No. 1 Orono/No. 4 Willmar at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
