Cross Country

Hopkins will compete at the 14-team Chaska Invite which returns to Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.  

St. Louis Park will run at the Anoka Invite at 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Hopkins hosts St. Louis Park in a non-conference meet at Hopkins High School set for 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. The next day the Royals host Edina in a Lake Conference dual meet on Sept. 14. The week will begin with another conference match at HHS against St. Michael-Albertville at 4 p.m.

Soccer

Hopkins hosts Eden Prairie in a Lake Conference doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 11 with the boys starting at 1 p.m. followed by the girls at 3 p.m.

The Royals remain at home to face Buffalo in another conference doubleheader on Tuesday, Sept. 14 with the girls at 5 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m. Metro West Conference newcomer Waconia will visit St. Louis Park Stadium to take on the Orioles Thursday, Sept. 9 with the boys at 5 p.m. and girls at 7 p.m.

Park will travel to Benilde-St. Margaret’s for a Metro West doubleheader with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and boys at 7 p.m.

Football

Hopkins is at Burnsville at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 in a Metro Maroon South sub-district game. The rest of the sub-district games include Park of Cottage Grove at Eagan, Stillwater at East Ridge and Woodbury at Eastview.

In the Suburban Red sub-district, St. Louis Park hosts Jefferson at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and Spring Lake Park visits Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m.. In the other game Holy Angels is at Orono at 7:30 p.m.

 

