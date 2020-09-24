Crosstown rivalry

Thursday evening is when St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s will meet on the soccer field (BSM) and swimming pool (SLPHS) in Metro West Conference action. Girls soccer kicks things off at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at approximately 7:15 p.m. Swimming will begin at 6 p.m.

The Red Knights are celebrating Homecoming Week which continues Saturday morning with a cross country meet at Bassett Creek Park against the Orioles and Robbinsdale Cooper starting at 10 a.m.

Both programs will run at a Metro West Conference championship meet at Gale Woods Farms in Minnetrista, Wednesday, Sept. 30 with a time to be determined. 

Soccer

Metro West Conference soccer resumes play Tuesday, Sept. 29 with Park hosting Chaska and Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Kennedy. Boys begin at 5 p.m. followed by girls at 7:15 p.m.

As of Sept. 21, Chaska remains at the top of the standings with 15 points (5-1-0) followed by Park with 13 points (4-1-1) and third-place BSM with 12 points (4-0-0).

Chaska also leads the girls’ standings with 15 points (5-1-0) followed by BSM (4-0-0) and Chanhassen (4-2-0) with 12 points each. Park is tied with Bloomington Jefferson for fifth place with four points and 1-4-1 records.

Hopkins will host Minnetonka in Lake Conference soccer play with the boys at 5 p.m. followed by the girls at 7:15 p.m.

