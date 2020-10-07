Football

Two Sun Sailor football teams open the 2020 season on the road Friday, Oct. 9 with 7 p.m. kickoffs after delaying the start of the season six weeks. 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s is the only Sun Sailor program to open at home, drawing rival Orono to open the season at the BSM campus in St. Louis Park. 

St. Louis Park visits the reigning Class 5A state champion Chaska Hawks at Chaska High School. Hopkins is at Apple Valley. 

Volleyball

After postponing the volleyball season to the spring, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors decided to move the season back and it begins this week. 

Hopkins opens the season at St. Michael-Albertville Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. 

St. Louis Park opens the season at Benilde-St. Margaret’s at noon on Saturday, Oct. 10 in a Metro West Conference match. Both teams will be under new coaches as Emily Minnick (Park) and Michael Becker (BSM) were promoted ahead of the season.

Girls swim/dive

The Metro West Conference girls swimming and diving season moves along Thursday with dual meets as Park hosts Chanhassen and BSM travels to Jefferson. Both meets begin at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 finds BSM at Chaska and Park is at Cooper for duals at 6 p.m.

Hopkins hosts Buffalo Friday, Oct. 9 with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming at 6:30 p.m.

