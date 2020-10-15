Thursday Football
Many of the high school football games in Minnesota will be played on Thursday night this week.
Wayzata starts early with a 5 p.m. game at St. Michael-Albertville. Another early start at 6 p.m. finds Hopkins hosting Farmington. Scheduled to begin at 7, Edina travels to Prior Lake.
Hopkins is looking for the edge against Farmington with top returnees Ricky Dixon at running back and R.J. Chakolis at linebacker leading the charge.
Minnetonka halfback and wide receiver Jaxen Iverson will be looking for big yardage at Mounds View.
Edina quarterback George Sandven will spread the ball around to a collection of wide receivers at Prior Lake.
The Wayzata Trojans will look to quarterback Ryan Harvey, halfback Sean Diedrich receiver Julian Diedrich and tight end Luke Bodine for offensive leadership when they face STMA.
Friday Football
St. Louis Park opens the home schedule against Waconia at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 as both teams will be in search of their first wins.
The Orioles lost the opener at reigning Class 5A state champion Chaska 44-7. Waconia lost to Cooper 20-13. Wildcats sophomore running back Maxwell McNelly ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns plus caught five passes for 34 yards. He also made five tackles on defense.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will visit Nicollet Island to face DeLaSalle Friday at 7 p.m. Orono spoiled BSM’s home opener 31-7 and the Islanders lost at Simley 40-13 in the opener.
Eden Prairie will play its traditional Friday night game, starting at 7, Oct. 16, when the Eagles host Shakopee at Aerie Stadium.
With 15 of 22 starters returning from last season’s 7-3 squad, the Eagles are confident that they will contend for the Class 6A West District title.
Key offensive players for the Eagles include quarterback David Warren-Mitchell, running backs Javon Palmer-Pruitt and Johnny Hartle and wide receiver Cade Kramer. Trent Jones and Justice Sullivan lead the Eagle defense.
Minnetonka will travel to Mounds View for a 7 p.m. game Friday.
Lake Volleyball
All seven Lake Conference volleyball teams will be in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
In conference matches, Hopkins will host Eden Prairie, Buffalo will play at Minnetonka and Edina will travel to St. Michael-Albertville.
Defending state Class 3A champion Wayzata has a 7 p.m. non-conference match against St. Louis Park at the Wayzata High School gym.
Park hosts Chanhassen in a Metro West Conference match, Oct. 15.
At all locations on Tuesday, the JV matches will begin at 5:15.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s has a pair of Metro West Conference matches on the schedule starting Thursday, Oct. 15 at Bloomington Kennedy before visiting Robbinsdale Cooper on Oct. 21. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.
