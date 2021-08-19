Tennis Openers
Tennis is traditionally one of the high school sports with the earliest starting dates for matches. Three Lake Conference girls teams will jump into the season Monday, Aug. 23.
St. Louis Park is at Providence Academy in a non-conference match at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The Hopkins High girls open the season in a 3:30 p.m. tennis match against The Blake School on Blake’s Hopkins Campus courts Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s opens the season with a Metro West Conference match against Bloomington Jefferson at Aquila Park at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
Soccer Begins
The Lake Conference soccer schedule will begin on Thursday, Aug. 26, with doubleheaders.
Girls and boys teams from Edina High will host Wayzata in matches at Kuhlman Field, with the boys kicking off at 5 p.m. and girls following at 7.
Both games between Edina and Wayzata have state rankings implications. The Wayzata boys finished the 2020 season ranked first in the state and Edina was second. Edina’s girls are favored to win the Lake title this season with the return of All-State forward Maddie Dahlien. Wayzata didn’t lose much to graduation and is also a top Lake Conference contender.
In a doubleheader at St. Michael-Albertville, the Hopkins boys will test the Knights at 5 p.m. and the girls game will begin at 7.
Minnetonka steps outside the conference for a doubleheader against Shakopee. The boys will kick off at 5 with the girls following at 7 at Shakopee West Middle School.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s also opens the season Thursday, August 26. The girls host Breck at 7 p.m. while the boys travel to Hermantown for a 4:30 p.m. start.
St. Louis Park girls’ host White Bear Lake in a non-conference match at St. Louis Park Stadium starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26.
The Park boys’ host Wayzata for the season opener at Park Stadium starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The Oriole girls’ travel to Minneapolis Southwest for a 5 p.m. game on Aug. 28.
