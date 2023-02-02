Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls will look to avenge a 92-83 loss at Chaska from Jan. 10 when the two Metro West Conference leaders meet at Chaska High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The Hawks hold a one-game lead on the Red Knights 6-0 and 5-1.
Park girls (7-9) will look to complete the Metro West sweep of Orono when the team teams tip off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Orono High School.
The BSM boys are in a four-way lead at the top of the Metro West standings at 3-1 alongside Chanhassen, Chaska and Waconia heading into the final week of January with games against Orono (Jan. 30) and Chaska (Feb. 2) to help shuffle the standings heading into February. The 12-3 Red Knights host both teams.
Hopkins’ boys look to turn things around after an 11-1 start, the team dropped the last 3-of-4 head into a pair of Lake Conference games against Buffalo (Jan. 31) and at Edina (Feb. 3) before traveling to Totino-Grace for a 3 p.m. tip-off on Saturday. The Royals host Eden Prairie with a 7 p.m. tip on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Hockey
The final two weeks of the regular season are here with Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosting Blake in what should be a compelling contest with section seeding implications on the line at the rec center. The teams start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. BSM travels to Highland Ice Arena in St. Paul to face Cretin-Derham Hall which is coming off a win on the Hockey Day Minnesota ice in White Bear Lake. The teams will play at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. BSM wraps up the Metro West schedule against Waconia at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Hopkins/Park, winners of the last 2-of-3 will play at North Wright County on Feb. 1 before hosting Two Rivers/St. Paul in the regular season finale at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at Minnetonka Ice Arena.
Park boys face Orono in a unique home-and-home series starting Jan. 31 at Orono before hosting the Spartans at the rec center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
