Basketball

Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls will look to avenge a 92-83 loss at Chaska from Jan. 10 when the two Metro West Conference leaders meet at Chaska High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The Hawks hold a one-game lead on the Red Knights 6-0 and 5-1.

