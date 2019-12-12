Gymnastics
Hopkins hosts St. Louis Park, St. Anthony Village and Minneapolis Southwest in a quadrangular meet at Hopkins High School starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Basketball
Hopkins boys travel to Minnehaha Academy to face Nicolet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the Southside Showcase then host Minnehaha Academy at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17.
Before then, the Royals visit St. Louis Park in a doubleheader on Thursday. The girls will play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. at Park High School.
Park boys will play Minneapolis Washburn at Hiawatha Collegiate High School at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Orioles return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with a girls/boys doubleheader against Edina at Park High School. The girls play at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys host Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday while the girls play at Minnetonka at 7 p.m.
The BSM boys will face Minnehaha Academy at 5 p.m. on Saturday during the Southside Showcase at Minnehaha Academy’s North Campus.
The Red Knight girls host Delano at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Dec. 18 the BSM boys’ host Monticello at 7 p.m. while the girls travel to Mound Westonka for a 7 p.m. tip.
Swim and Dive
Hopkins opens the boys swimming and diving Lake Conference dual meet schedule at Minnetonka on Friday starting at 5 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will travel to Orono for a triangular meet starting at 6 p.m. at Orono on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Wrestling
Hopkins wrestling heads to Zimmerman for a triangular meet starting at 5 p.m. Friday along with Monticello.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s travels to Mound Westonka for a quadrangular meet starting at 5 p.m. The Red Knights travel to Delano for an invitational on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
