Jersey Miller
The St. Louis Park freshman runner was second overall at the Metro West Conference cross country jamboree at Gale Woods Farms Oct. 1 in 19:33.8.
Nora Lindeman
The St. Louis Park eighth-grade cross country runner finished 10th overall at the Metro West jamboree while cutting 92 seconds off her previous best time to place 10th overall in 20:57.4. She was the fifth and final team scorer for the Orioles which won their wave against Chanhassen and Jefferson, two of the other premier running programs in the Metro West Conference.
Elizabeth Dietzen
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior had two goals and four assists in a 9-0 win at Bloomington Kennedy in Metro West Conference play Sept. 29.
Sophia Romero
The St. Louis Park goalkeeper picked up her second shutout of the season in a scoreless draw against Bloomington Kennedy Oct. 1. The Orioles remain two points above the Eagles in the Metro West Conference standings with two games left.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins eighth-grade cross country runner placed 13th overall at a Lake Conference meet at St. Michael Albertville Sept. 25 in 18:54.8. She won a dual meet at Eden Prairie Sept. 10 in a season-best 18:32.7.
