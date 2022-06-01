Her gallery can be found at Hopkins Center for the Arts
Floral art fans are in luck: longtime St. Louis Park resident and artist Jeanne Aaron is showcasing her silk paintings and batiks at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Her gallery runs until June 18 and can be found in the upper floor lobby gallery at the center. This is her third recent show, with one previously at the Robbin Gallery in Robbinsdale in February and another at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum last September.
Aaron is an art educator, teaching adult drawing classes in the evenings at Lennox Community Center and she also serves as a preschool art teacher during the day.
“I’ve always identified as an artist. Even as a child, I was always very interested in art and took it seriously and started taking classes even in middle school at the Art Institute of Chicago and throughout high school,” she said.
Aaron majored in art as an undergraduate at the University of Illinois and received her master’s in film at the University of California, Los Angeles.
She’s explored many mediums throughout her art career and loves all of them. She’s worked with printmaking, sculptures, three-dimensional animation, painting, watercolor and most recently batiks and silk painting.
“The basis of all of my artwork is drawing. It all starts with drawing. Drawing, to me, is very important and It’s a daily activity for me,” Aaron said.
Drawing is also at the heart of her silk paintings and batiks. She begins with drawings and photographs of flowers that inspired her. A favorite for her is looking at water lilies during canoe trips.
“I love to observe them at different times of the day and draw them and photograph them,” she said.
Afterward, she begins working on the designs and drawing them on silk, continually referring back to her drawings and photographs. She paints hot wax onto her pencil drawing to preserve the light areas or areas she wants to keep white. She then works with silk ties, starting first with the lightest colors and continuing sequentially with other colors in order of lightest to darkest. Finally, she irons off the wax and touches up any areas she missed.
After using an iron to heat up the batik and set the dye, followed by sewing them onto a rod and suspending them by a cord, Aaron has the end result of her beautiful batiks and silk paintings.
“The intention was to share the silk paintings and batiks as a group with viewers,” she said. “I like the idea of displaying them as a unit because I think the colors and the forms play off of each other and enhance each other when they’re displayed and seen as a group.”
For Aaron, she really enjoyed installing the exhibit at the center and getting the chance to put all of her works together into a large design. She said she was able to put together shapes and colors, allowing the viewer to walk through the display and see how each work flows into another.
“My favorite part is being involved in the creative process because it’s totally immersing and somewhat timeless when you get really involved in painting it and then drawing an image. And you just really are one with it,” she said. “It’s that experience of actually producing the art.”
Aaron, a member of the Interfaith Artist’s Circle, will next appear in an exhibit at the Minneapolis Central Library from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.