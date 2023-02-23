The Park-based foundation is ready to award more than $30,000 in post-secondary education grants 

SPAM FC, the St. Louis Park-based adult soccer club comprised of Park High School classmates and soccer alumni, not only continue to play soccer but also give back to the community through the SPAM FC Foundation.

