Hopkins/Park learning to compete at the varsity level
Hopkins/Park girls’ hockey coach Ryan St. Martin feels good about the start to the season, which included a 4-3 overtime win over Hutchinson on Nov. 12.
Junior captain Avery Rich scored five minutes, 22 seconds into overtime with a power-play goal in what has become the traditional home opener on the outdoor rink at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center. She also set up Linden Loos tying goal just under 10 minutes into the second period to make it 2-2.
The outdoor win has become a tradition and something everyone in the program looks forward to. “We always have a big youth presence which is great to see and after navigating the day and weather challenges, the team did a great job of handling the distractions,” St. Martin said.
Avery Shaw and classmate Bryn Etzell will serve as captains along with senior Sophia Hoffman. Shaw and Hoffman led the Royals in scoring with 20 points (13 goals for Shaw, 11 assists for Hoffman) each last season.
“We’re going to be putting together some different things out there to see what works best,” St. Martin said. One of those changes was bringing Hoffman, Shaw and sophomore Rowan Jansen together on the first line after the opening period on Saturday. “They had nice chemistry at the end of last year and we hadn’t scored in four periods [shutout by Minneapolis in the opener]. Their skill sets complement each other well with a great forechecker in Jansen, a great distributor in Hoffman and Shaw’s tasked to use her big shot.”
The Royals were 1-2 after a 2-1 loss to Moose Lake on Nov. 15. St. Martin said the score wasn’t indicative of how well the team played. “I’m really happy with the number of changes generated and we were not able to solve their goalie more than they were able to solve ours,” he said. “We have a lot of positives and are heading in the right direction which gives our kids confidence.”
The top defensive pair of Etzell and Loos, a junior who moved to the area after playing at Rochester Mayo complement each other very well.
Freshman Bella Bisbee has been a welcome addition to the unit along with a couple of converted forwards.
After four years between the pipes for the Royals, Leah Bosch is now a freshman at UMass Boston. In two appearances she made 35 saves and is 1-0. She made 22 saves in a 3-1 win over New England College on Nov. 4. She made 13 saves in relief in a 10-0 loss at Norwich on Nov. 5.
Hopkins is relying on junior Evelyn Oslund in goal.
“She has some big shoes to fill but has a really nice opportunity here,” St. Martin said.
Oslund made 73 saves in those three contests and is the lone goaltender in the program at the moment. She boasts a 4.19 goals against average and a .849 saves percentage.
