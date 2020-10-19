Red Knights are 5A girls favorites
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys soccer earned the No. 2 seed in Section 5A, opening with a 4-3 win against No. 7 Fridley Thursday, Oct. 15. BSM (9-3-0) scored three times in the second half to advance to the Oct. 20 semifinals against Blake with goals from Drew Clark, Matt Virginia and Hans Backes.
The Red Knights ended the regular season with a third 1-0 win, this time against Bloomington Jefferson Oct. 8. They finished second in the Metro West Conference with 24 points, one point ahead of third-place St. Louis Park as Chaska posted a 9-1-1 record with 28 points to win the conference crown.
Top-seeded Breck hosts No. 4 DeLaSalle in the other section semifinal while the two winners meet for the section final at the better seed on Oct. 22.
In Section 6AA, St. Louis Park received the No. 3 seed and opened play with a 4-0 shutout of No. 6 Hopkins on Oct. 14.
Claudy Zua and Alex Ruiz each scored two goals while Bennett Kouame had two assists for the Orioles in their fourth shutout of the season to improve to 8-2-1 ahead of the Oct. 20 semifinal at Minneapolis Washburn (after this edition went to press).
No. 1 seed Wayzata hosts No. 4 Minneapolis Southwest in the other section semifinal to determine who will face the Park/Washburn winner in the Oct. 22 section final at the better seed.
Girls
Benilde-St. Margaret’s received the No. 1 seed in Section 5A and erupted for a 12-0 win over Columbia Heights in the section quarterfinal on Oct. 15. Three Red Knights each had a hat trick, including Ava Wagener, who added three goals and three assists. Avery Richardson added three goals and one assist and Annie Golinvaux had three goals. Grace Horejsi added two goals and one assist and Sydney Drees helped distribute the ball well with six assists. Lucy Hanson and Natalie Tennessen each played one half of the game in goal.
Drees leads the team with nine goals and eight assists for a team-best 17 points. Elizabeth Dietzen and Wagener each have 13 points – Dietzen has five goals and eight assists while Wagener has eight goals and five assists. Richardson has seven goals and four assists and Golinvaux has six goals and two assists.
The Red Knights tied Chanhassen at the top of the Metro West Conference with 25 points each but edged out the Storm in a tiebreaker.
St. Louis Park received the No. 8 seed in Section 6AA and lost to top-seeded Minneapolis Southwest 1-0 Oct. 14 to close out the season with a 2-8-2 record.
The 1-0 loss was the fifth of that score by the Orioles, who played in eight one-goal matches – both wins were by one goal (1-0 win over Jefferson in the season opener, Aug. 27 then a 2-1 win at Cooper Oct. 6).
