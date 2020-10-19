Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.