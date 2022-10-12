Section tournaments are underway for some soccer teams in the area including Section 6AAA and 5AA with boys’ and girls’ quarterfinals tonight.
Section 6AAA (boys)
St. Louis Park (5-4-4) received the No. 5 seed and opens at No. 4 Minneapolis Southwest (10-4-2) at 7 p.m. Top-seeded Wayzata hosts No. 8 Robbinsdale Cooper at 7 p.m. No. 2 Robbinsdale Armstrong will host No. 8 Minneapolis South-Wellstone and No. 3 Minneapolis South hosts No. 6 Hopkins.
The Orioles come into sections off a 1-0 win over Washburn on Saturday at St. Louis Park Stadium thanks to a Bjorn Bleske goal set up by Tylor Puentes.
The win snapped a four-match winless streak as Park drew 1-1 then 0-0 at Chaska (Sept. 19) then Waconia (Sept. 21), respectively. They wrapped up the Metro West Conference schedule with a pair of one-goal losses including a 1-0 final at New Prague on Sept. 29 before a 3-2 loss to Orono on Oct. 6.
Orono captured the Metro West Conference title with a 7-0-0 record with 21 points while Park and Waconia shared second place with 11 points each with 3-2-2 records. Benilde-St. Margaret’s was fourth, one point back (11) with a 3-3-1 record.
Section 5AA (boys)
Orono earned the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 Minneapolis Edison which defeated No. 9 Minneapolis Patrick Henry/ North in the play-in game 10-0 on Tuesday.
Other quarterfinals to be played Thursday at 7 p.m. include No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-5-2) will host No. 5 Delano; No. 3 DeLaSalle host No. 6 Blake and No. 2 Mound Westonka host No. 7 Minneapolis Roosevelt/Heritage.
BSM comes into sections winning 4-of-7 matches including the last three matches without a loss. Among them was a 1-1 draw at Chaska on Oct. 6 and ended the regular season with a 4-2 win over Moorhead on Oct. 8 at BSM.
The winners advance to the section semifinals at the better seed on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the final to be played at the better seed on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Section 5AA (girls)
Defending section champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-4-2) is back with the top seed and will host Minneapolis Edison/Henry/North at 5 p.m. Thursday plus No. 5 DeLaSalle is at No. 4 Mound Westonka and No. 6 Blake is at No. 3 Delano also start at 5 p.m. No. 7 Minneapolis Roosevelt is at No. 2 Orono at 7 p.m.
BSM comes into section play winners of 7-of-8 games including five shutouts as they wrapped up the Metro West Conference schedule going 5-1-1 compiling 16 points to place second behind Chanhassen (6-1-0, 18 points).
Section 6AAA (girls)
No. 3 Hopkins (6-7-3) hosts No. 6 St. Louis Park (3-10) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Section 5AA quarterfinal action in a rematch of the Royals’ 7-1 win back on Aug. 30 at St. Louis Park Stadium.
The Orioles come into the game on a three-game losing streak without scoring a goal since a 3-0 shutout win at New Prague on Sept. 29. Eagan shutout Park 6-0 on Oct. 1 before Orono and Washburn picked up 1-0 losses on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, respectively.
No. 7 Minneapolis South/Wellstone is at No. 2 Minneapolis Southwest at 5 p.m as the winner faces the Hopkins/Park winner on Saturday in one section semifinal.
Top-seeded Wayzata receives a bye to the semifinals where they face the winner of Thursday’s No. 5 Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn on Saturday in Wayzata.
The semifinal winners will meet on Oct. 18 at the better seed for the section title, advancing to the Class AAA state tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.