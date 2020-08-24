In honor of National Dog Day, which is Aug. 26, Rachel Mairose, the founder and executive director of Secondhand Hounds, reflects on her mission for the Minnetonka-based animal rescue and gives some advice to those looking considering adopting or fostering a furry friend.
“The companionship dogs offer is a huge stress release and comfort for so many, especially this year,” Mairose said, who has spent the past decade rescuing dogs across the country. “Dogs trust us instinctively, and I’ve always felt a commitment to showing them we’re their friend and we’re here to help.”
When considering adopting a pet, Mairose said it’s important to ask whether the animal will fit into your lifestyle. This includes adequate space in your home, the finances to feed and take care of their medical expenses and the time to give them the attention they need.
“Adopting and fostering is incredibly rewarding, but dogs are a lot of work,” she said. “The worst thing you can do is adopt a pet before you’re ready to properly care for it.”
Now that people are spending more time at home, Secondhand Hounds has experienced a “huge increase” in foster and adoption requests.
“If you’ve wanted to adopt a dog, now is a great chance to spend more time at home with them creating a routine,” she said. “Keep in mind, you may have to go back to working in the office in the coming months. If you adopt a dog over quarantine, they likely won’t be used to spending 8-10 hours at home alone each day. Start transitioning your dog back to a workday routine by taking it for walks in the early morning or in the evening when you would usually get home. You can also start leaving your dog at home for a few hours when you run errands. The sooner you can identify any anxiety or bad habits your dog might have while you’re away, the easier the transition back to work will be for the both of you”
Like any nonprofit, COVID-19 has made this year “incredibly challenging,” Mairose said, noting they were doing everything virtually for a while and moved most of the adoption process online.
“Luckily, we’re now able to do safe, socially distanced meet-and-greets and continue holding small adoption events,” she said.
The social distancing restrictions have also affected fundraising efforts as they had to cancel two of the biggest annual fundraisers this summer, the 5K9 and Bone Appetit Gala.
“We did hold our first virtual outdoor challenge and I was blown away by the community participation,” she said “Doing Bark In Your Park virtually allowed more people to participate who might not have been able to make it to our annual 5K,” she said, adding “We’re embracing this new way of gathering and fundraising.”
Overall, they have seen “incredible community support” throughout the pandemic, including record numbers of foster applications.
“We can hardly keep available dogs on our website longer than a day,” she said. “While COVID-19 has certainly slowed our growth plans, we haven’t stopped our mission of saying ‘yes’ to rescuing as many dogs and cats as we possibly can.”
Secondhand Hounds relies heavily on community support and donations for supplies, medical needs and transportation costs. Anyone interested in helping support the cause can do so online at SecondhandHounds.org. Donors can support a specific program or sponsor a rescue dog’s journey to their forever home.
