Sophomore Camyrn Witham assisted on both third-period goals to lift Hopkins/Park past Mahtomedi
Behind a pair of 2-1 wins, Hopkins/Park girls hockey have won of 3-of-5 games at the midway point of December.
A 40-save, 3-0 shutout win by goaltender Leah Bosch helped begin the successful run Dec. 2 against Hastings.
Sophia Hoffman set up both third period goals, which came three minutes apart from Bryn Etzell and Avery Shaw.
Adrienne Deguilio scored the opener nine minutes into the second period as Hastings held a 16-10 edge at that point of the game, which was played at Minnetonka Ice Arena.
The Royals gave up five goals in losses to Jefferson (5-2) and Minneapolis (5-1) Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, respectively.
Hopkins/Park picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Metro West Conference newcomer Waconia Dec. 14. The Wildcats converted on a first-period power play before Hopkins/Parks’ Claire Bolen tied the game 18 seconds into the second period and Sophie Hayes scored the decisive goal 10:29 into the third period.
The Royals made the trip to St. Croix Rec Center Dec. 18 to face Mahtomedi, where the Royals scored twice in the third period for another comeback win.
Hoffman picked up her third goal of the season (11th point) 7:45 into the final period before Sophie Hayes added the winner five minutes later. Sophomore Camyrn Witham assisted on both goals which were her first points of the season.
Hopkins/Park competed in the 2021 Mid-Winter Border Battle hosted by Blaine High School at Fogerty Arena Dec. 28-30. The Royals were part of a field that included Forest Lake, White Bear Lake, Lakeville South and Anoka.
