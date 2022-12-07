Hopkins girls swimming and diving compiled a strong fall season with three Section 6AA champions and five state qualifiers wrapping up the season Nov. 16-18.

The University of Minnesota once again hosted the state meet where the Royals were represented by senior Chloe Bushmann, juniors Ida Kozlowicz and Annabelle Spears, sophomore Cassie Kaplana and freshman Addison Walters.

