Hopkins girls swimming and diving compiled a strong fall season with three Section 6AA champions and five state qualifiers wrapping up the season Nov. 16-18.
The University of Minnesota once again hosted the state meet where the Royals were represented by senior Chloe Bushmann, juniors Ida Kozlowicz and Annabelle Spears, sophomore Cassie Kaplana and freshman Addison Walters.
Bushmann won the 200-Yard Freestyle in 1:57.39 while Kozlowicz was second in 1:58.15 to help the Royals sweep the top two spots in the event.
Kozlowicz won the 500 free in 5:17.51 to advance to state while Bushmann was second in the 100 fly to also qualify for state in a time of 58.19 (58.40 state time standard).
At state, Bushmann was 16th in the 100 fly in 59.59.
Bushmann and Kozlowicz placed 18th (1:56.73) and 19th (1:57.75), respectively in the 200 free prelims at state.
Kozlowicz was 19th in the 500 free at state in 5:21.04.
Hopkins divers swept four of the top five spots in the one-meter diving event at sections with Speers scoring a 332.90, Walters was second with a 300.60, Cassie Kaplan was fourth with a 287.05 and Shelby Kaplan was fifth with a 265.65.
At state, Walters was 19th overall with 155.70 points in the prelims while Speers was 29th and Kaplan was 32nd.
