Top-ranked girls basketball team spreads the minutes around to get to 8-0 before Christmas
An 8-0 start to the season has top-ranked Hopkins finding ways to stay ahead of the opposition with a couple of key wins last week including a 93-48 win over DeLaSalle on Dec. 10 and Thursday’s 85-48 win at St. Louis Park.
The wins came after the toughest test the previous Friday, Dec. 6, in a season-low 77 points in a 77-52 win at third-ranked Farmington.
Star senior Paige Bueckers enjoyed the challenging atmosphere inside Farmington High School as the Tigers, like all of the Royals opponents this season, were ready to force Hopkins to play its best.
Tuesday’s non-conference game against DeLaSalle began with Bueckers helping orchestrate a strong start. The Royals built an 8-0 run which included three assists and helped deflect an outlet pass to turn the Islanders over. In the end, Hopkins emerged with a 45-point win on home court on a night honoring Bueckers, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer Dec. 6, in addition to being named USA Basketball’s Female Player of the Year with a pre-game ceremony.
“Our initiative was to start off strong,” she said. “We’ve started slow in games so far and get the energy going and pressure going to make our mark from the start which was huge for us.”.
Coach Brian Cosgriff wanted to see more of the same, which built a 49-24 halftime lead with fewer fouls.
“We played fairly well but fouled too much and our saying is ‘Fouls negate hustle,’” he said. “I felt they were scoring on free throws and we need to do a better job of playing defense with our feet and not our hands, anticipating better.”
Shooting was another challenge that caught Cosgriff’s attention, which could be explained by some players dealing with a cold bug going through the locker room.
“We’re playing very hard with a great attention to detail but we’re a long way from a finished product,” he said. “I like our approach on a daily basis knowing we have a huge target on our back and have to be ready and prepared to win each time out on the court.”
Knowing they will get a top-level effort each night, Cosgriff says: “Everyone has the will to win but do they have the will to prepare to win.”
The Royals have an ideal mix of talented youth that should help sustain the success of the program into the future. For the time being, one member of that young core will be on the bench. Third-year starting point guard sophomore Amaya Battle sustained a stress fracture in her back.
Battle injured her back at Farmington and isn’t expected to rejoin the team on the floor until mid-January.
“We’re a little out of sync,” Cosgriff said, with the mix of challenges testing the predominantly young team.
Without Battle manning the point, Bueckers said the drive and motivation to win for Battle is in place.
“I would just say our intensity level [is going to increase] because we are going to try and go out and win every game for her because we love her a lot and know how hard she works,” Bueckers said. “It’s the same Hopkins team but I think we’ll play with more of an edge and fire.”
Sophomore standout Maya Nnaji added the team has a saying they try to live up to: “Hold the rope when someone goes down we’re going to continue to hold the rope for her to get back,” Nnaji said.
Bueckers had 31 points against Farmington to pace the Royals. Sophomore 6-foot-4 forward Maya Nnaji had 16 points, while Battle finished with 10 points and Taylor Woodson had 11.
Nnaji paced the team against DeLaSalle with 25 points, while Bueckers had 20, Woodson had 19 points and Adams had 10 points as nine different players scored.
Hopkins topped Park by 37 points after opening a 47-20 halftime lead as 12 different players contributed baskets, led by Nnaji with 26 points, Woodson with 14 points and Sunaja Agara with 10 points. Bueckers finished with nine points.
Nnaji said the team stays hungry.
“Even though we won state last year, we are not satisfied,” she said. “Our goal is to go undefeated, be ranked No. 1 in the nation, make it to GEICO Nationals in New York. We have big goals that we run [with high energy] every day in practice.
“Our practices are harder than any game so when it comes to games we are all ready, on the same page so yeah, we prepare more than anybody else.”
Nnaji describes practices as really loud and they have been known to catch college coaches visiting open gym sessions off guard by the intensity.
“We talk a lot,” she said. “The college coaches talk about how intense, loud and how everyone is working together and we always want to have that energy.”
As for the young mix of the Royals, “We’re incredibly blessed for that because we are all athletic, can move our feet, jump high and block shots,” she said. “Defensive-wise that’s really good for us and offensively we can catch lobs and get rebounds so it’s been really great. We are all young, being there building that chemistry for senior year to be unstoppable just like we are right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.