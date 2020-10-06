Girls take first loss at Chan, boys eye rematch in Chaska
Benilde-St. Margaret’s won 4-of-5 matches leading up to the Oct. 6 showdown at Metro West Conference front-runner Chaska.
The Red Knights came up short against current third-place squad St. Louis Park 2-1 in a rare home loss Sept. 24 which could’ve put the Oct. 6 match with Chaska as more of a winner-takes-all contest for the conference trophy.
Instead, BSM will need to not only win Tuesday’s match but complete the season-series sweep of Jefferson in the regular-season finale at BSM Oct. 8.
Chaska needs to win or draw Tuesday to hoist the trophy having won the first meeting of the season 3-2 on Sept. 10 and maintain a 25-21 points edge.
The Red Knights handed Chanhassen a 4-1 defeat at Storm Stadium Oct. 1 thanks to a pair of goals form Hans Backes plus goals from Morgan Olson and Matt Virginia. Virginia also picked up an assist along with Tenekay Johnson, Jr. and Drew Clark.
Peter Giertsen relieved starting goalkeeper Theo Pohlen at halftime.
Backes also provided the lone second-half goal in a 1-0 win against Kennedy at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 29.
Currently in third place in the standings, Park (6-2-1, 19 points) has winnable games before sections which can make the conference race even tighter. The Orioles played at Cooper Oct. 6 before closing out the conference and regular season schedule against Chanhassen at St. Louis Park Stadium Oct. 8. Two wins would give the Orioles 25 points and if Chaska loses Tuesday, the two teams would tie in the standings and BSM would win the conference title.
Chaska walked off the St. Louis Park Stadium Sept. 29 with a 2-1 win over the Orioles to take over first place in the conference.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the season 8-0, conceding just one goal in a 2-1 win over Chanhassen, Sept. 3. Fast forward to Oct. 1 and the roles reversed as the Storm not only broke up a five-match shutout streak but kept the Red Knights off the scoreboard for the first time this season.
The Storm handed then Metro West Conference leader BSM a 2-0 loss Oct. 1 with two games remaining on the schedule including Tuesday’s game at Chaska before wrapping up the regular season against Jefferson in St. Louis Park Thursday at 5 p.m.
The Red Knights were 7-1-0 with 21 points at the start of the week, one point behind Chanahssen and three points behind Chaska.
Chaska can wrap up the conference title with a win over BSM Tuesday meanwhile the Storm can win the conference title with a BSM/Chaska draw and BSM loss against Jefferson Thursday.
For BSM to win the conference title, they need to win both matches.
The Red Knights began last week with season-high goals in a 9-0 win at Bloomington Kennedy, Sept. 29. Avery Richardson, Elizabeth Dietzen and Sydney Drees each scored twice. Dietzen added four assists while Kiya Gilland, Ava Wagener and Grace Horejsi added goals. Horejsi also had an assist. Annie Golinvaux, Kristen Dougherty and Mary Zavoral picked up assists. Goalkeepers Lucy Hanson and Natalie Tennessen each made two saves to team up for the clean sheet.
