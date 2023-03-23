After concluding its Empty Bowls event last year, new event kicked off March 14

ResourceWest came back in full force this year with a new fundraising event after ending its long-time Empty Bowls fundraiser last year.

Creating quilt squares for a community quilt was one of the activities at Gathering To Grow.
Another activity was the possibility to paint and personalize a little terra cotta pot.
Cast members from the latest Stages Theatre Company show, “Once On This Island Jr,” sang during the event.
Aniya Hollie, who plays Ti Moune in the latest Stages Theatre Company show, “Once On This Island Jr,” sang during the event.
More than $5,000 worth of goods were up for purchase at the silent auction.
Another activity was the possibility to paint and personalize pots.
Students from nearby elementary schools created art to be virtually displayed on a presentation during the event.
Gathering to Grow was a fitting name for the event with the included photo station.

