After concluding its Empty Bowls event last year, new event kicked off March 14
ResourceWest came back in full force this year with a new fundraising event after ending its long-time Empty Bowls fundraiser last year.
The new event, called “Gathering to Grow,” took over the Hopkins Center for the Arts from 4-7 p.m. March 14 with a variety of activities, including a silent auction with over $5,000 of donated items, performances by local groups like the cast of Stages Theatre Company’s latest show “Once On This Island Jr.” and creative activities like making a community quilt and pot painting.
While this free event was not meant to necessarily replace the non-profit and ICA Food Shelf’s joint Empty Bowls, Executive Director of Resource West Tracie Stanton said ResourceWest still wanted to find a way to host a community fundraiser that could bring people together and remind the community that they were a resource if needed.
“Just a desire to replace where that fit in our world, because Empty Bowls was very much that feel, and it was kind of hard walking away from that tradition. But I also felt like it was very aligned with ICA’s work with the filling of the bowls and the focus on that food and the soup aspect, but it just didn’t feel like the perfect fit for ResourceWest on its own. We created this to carry on pieces that we felt were related to our work,” she said.
The event was a culmination of many community partners, including most significantly Hopkins Public Schools, Minnetonka Public Schools and the up-and-coming Generation Enhance Network, known as GEN, which is a group of local youths. Local civic and business organizations also helped out with donations.
Dominique Pierre-Touissaint, the ICA director of community relations, called “Gathering to Grow” an important event because “it gave right back to the community” through both the Hopkins and Minnetonka school districts as well as their individual cities.
“This is the first one. Not bad for a first one, and I told them ‘don’t worry about the numbers. Worry about the quality of people that (are) here. Take a look around,’” he said about the turn-out for the event.
Stanton said that for people who could not attend, ResourceWest is still currently looking for help to fund its children and youth programs, a need that has increased over time because of the pandemic and inflation.
“We’ve purchased more supplies ourselves for those programs than we ever have as an organization this year. We were largely supplying everything through in-kind donations in years past and this year it really flipped where the need is so great,” Stanton said. “We’re still getting all the same amount of stuff from community members dropping off supplies, people doing donation drives for us, but the demand was so much greater.
“They used to be balanced and now we’re out there purchasing more, which is fine, but then to prepare for that again, because I do not see the need shifting and if anything, maybe growing. Looking to have this event especially fund those fall programs,” she said, adding that people can continue to donate on ResourceWest’s website.
For more information about sponsors and event details, resourcewest.org/gathering-to-grow.
Generation Enhance Network
The GEN group began last summer, starting small with eight members in comparison to its current 20, who were interested in bringing youth voices to the forefront of the community. Pierre-Touissaint said the group was born out of a collaboration with Hennepin County through Hennepin County Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, the city of Hopkins, Hopkins Public Schools, ICA and ResourceWest meeting one day regarding local public safety. Something he felt was missing at the time was youth involvement.
“We talk about (how) we want youth involvement, youth voices and everything, but... let’s actually give them a foundation. This group we created, West Metro Youth Collaborative, and GEN is under its umbrella. What we did was we created this and (tried) to get to the other cities around too, but we started small,” he said, adding that the age range of the group allowed them to listen to each other as well as engage in ways that included their passions.
The group came up with the name GEN as well as tackled graphic design and social media. According to the group’s Facebook page, GEN is described as “prioritiz(ing) next generation voices and is shaped by their/your vision. It’s an organization for schools, government organizations, non-profits, businesses and community organizations to innovate and collaborate to best serve the needs of our next generation in our communities.”
“We are looking to build out West Metro Youth Collaborative structure to not just support youth programming in our community and eliminate redundancies in terms of funding and where people are putting their energy but create a structure that’s authentically youth-led so that youth are identifying what the needs are in the community and coming up with the programming to address these gaps,” Hopkins School Board Chair Jen Westmoreland said.
GEN conducted the research through interviews and conversations designed by the group’s student consultants at community events in hopes of establishing the West Metro Youth Collaborative.
“We were able to identify what some of the top needs are for young people in our community right now and how we can build a structure to best address them. Since that time as we’re looking to build out this larger structure of the West Metro Youth Collaborative, our GEN consultants have really been keeping the momentum going, working on events like this one,” she said.
Another important element of the group Westmoreland highlighted was the focus on mental health and looking at mental health needs community-wide, particularly in young people.
Abhinav Kumar, a senior and student body president of Hopkins High School, said the group has grown in a direction they had not originally imagined or expected.
“GEN, the program, is a lot more structured and we were able to help out with events like these while also hosting our own events, which is not as easy to do. GEN, to be honest, just feels a lot more serious and seeing all the work we’ve done and gotten under our belt in a short amount of time? People take us a lot more seriously than when we were just a group of kids,” he said.
The GEN group has also hosted its own networking events at The Depot and created a Parlae podcast in December, also hosted by Pierre-Toussaint and Westmoreland, as a mentorship opportunity. They’ve expanded outreach with local groups like ResourceWest, hoping to drum up interest and awareness, as well as volunteer at events such as “Gathering to Grow.”
“Our goals are mainly to just uplift our community in any way possible. Right now, we’re definitely working toward that goal and it will take more and more time for us to get more and more established, but I would say the progress we’ve made so far in uplifting our community, bringing people together and really putting on a show that other people can respect and also walk away from feeling almost changed or feeling like some sort of impact has been made on their life is something that we’re definitely succeeding in doing and we will continue to succeed in doing in the coming years,” he said.
Kennedy Pierre-Touissaint, Dominique Pierre-Touissaint’s daughter, a Hopkins alumni and recent graduate from Winona State University, became involved in the group through her father. She had already been involved in design projects with different local community organizations in the past, so when her father told her about GEN, she immediately was interested.
“(GEN) is important because young voices are important and I feel like people don’t credit them enough or they try to belittle them just because they might not be old enough,” she said. “But high schoolers are smart and so are college students. There are many of them out there who can have a voice and they need to share it so people can actually listen and understand their situation which may be different from theirs.”
