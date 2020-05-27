Graduation for Hopkins High School seniors will look very different this year and will be combined with another tradition, the graduate walk, which usually takes place on the last Friday of school, Principal Doug Bullinger said.
On Thursday, June 4, students and their family can decorate their car for a senior car parade through the parking lots of the high school, North Junior High and the elementary school each student attended. The parade will take be noon to 3 p.m. and students will be assigned a time. Cars will be grouped into waves of 15 to 20 so it’s manageable, Bullinger said.
Staff members at the elementary schools and junior high will stand outside and wave as students parade by. Bullinger will hand out diplomas at the high school through the car window, he said. Flags of the countries that represent the senior class will be on display outside of the school. The school board members will be in attendance.
The pre-recorded ceremony will be aired at 7 p.m. on the local radio station AM 950. Staff members will compile video of the parade and submitted video of students throwing their cap. They will make a visual version of graduation, which will be available to the community sometime after graduation, he said.
To learn more about the graduating class, the Sun Sailor reached out to six seniors to hear about their experience at Hopkins High School and what they have planned for the future.
Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Lucy Speers
What was the most memorable learning experience you had in high school?
My most memorable learning experience was being a co-president of Girls United MN, a club and nonprofit to empower the next generation of women. I was able to lead a school-wide staff training on gender-based violence and Title IX, advocate for a bill to create a statewide Title IX coordinator at the capitol and raise awareness surrounding sexual harassment by putting up posters. I learned so much about the injustices not only in our world, but in our community, and discovered that I had the power to make impactful change.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I believe it was my inner drive to always do my best that allowed me to achieve my academic goals. It took lots of late nights, early morning meetings with teachers and grit. I was able to graduate with a 4.0, and I truly believe my hard work paid off.
What plans do you have for after high school?
I plan to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison and double major in political science and Spanish. I hope to enter a career in politics!
Evan Komschlies
What was the most memorable learning experience you had in high school?
AP Language and Composition with Mr. Clark was a great class because it taught me to read academic prose and create a literary analysis, which are skills that I definitely didn’t have before but will be crucial in college and beyond.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I put school very high on my list of values, so I knew that if there was something I wanted to obtain academically, I might have to sacrifice another event. Sometimes I couldn’t go to a football game or a basketball game because I knew that I had a ton of work to get done.
What plans do you have for after high school?
I plan to attend the United States Air Force Academy as an engineering major.
Abby Kotlarz
What was the most memorable learning experience you had in high school?
My most memorable learning experience would be from my yearbook class. I learned so many skills I will take with me in college from our InDesign database as well as life skills from my teacher Jeff Kocur.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I achieved my academic goals by working extremely hard. Spending hours each night reviewing classwork, doing homework, studying or whatever else there was to do.
What plans do you have for after high school?
My plans are to attend college at the University of Arizona.
Joe Ramlet
What was the most memorable learning experience you had in high school?
As a music student, one of the most memorable experiences from high school will be my participation in orchestra. Even when I transitioned to full-time PSEO enrollment, I still played violin in the orchestra because of the friendships I had made and the joy I find in learning and making music. One of the hardest hits of COVID-19, to me, has been not being able to go to orchestra rehearsal and knowing that I won’t have a final concert with my friends.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I’ve achieved my academic goals in high school by planning—both long- and short-term. Before I started high school, I made a map of all the courses and activities I wanted to take and participate in. Of course, things have changed since then, but having a plan set me up for success. Having a plan, for example, allowed me to complete most of my graduation requirements before junior year, and then start Post Secondary Enrollment Options classes through which I’ve earned an associate degree. Planning also matters on a daily basis. Throughout school, I’ve maintained a planner where I keep all of my assignments and their details so I’m able to track them.
What plans do you have for after high school?
I’m taking a gap year of service as an AmeriCorps Member serving with the Community Technology Empowerment Project at Interfaith Outreach & Community Partners in Plymouth. I’ll be teaching digital literacy in the frame of employment skills to break the “digital divide.” After that, I’ll attend Augsburg University to pursue a degree in public policy and political change and double major in something to do with social justice.
Zach Greenwald
What was the most memorable learning experience you had in high school?
A couple of my most memorable learning experiences of my high school career came in my senior year, one being in AP Literature. We read and analyzed many works of classic literature, among my favorites, was Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” While reading this novel, my class became engrossed in the motifs and began analyzing the text to a level my teacher with a master’s degree in English had never considered. After the discussion, we sat back and absorbed all of what we had heard, and created our own novel understanding of the book. My best learning experiences came when I felt I was engaging in learning outside of a high school realm and tapping into higher-level thinking.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
Throughout high school, I always had the goal of preparing myself for success in college. In my four years, I pushed myself to complete 10 AP courses. But beyond that, I pushed myself to refine my critical thinking, problem-solving and deeper evaluation. Whenever given the opportunity I always tried to go the extra mile in my work and connect it to something beyond the classroom.
What plans do you have for after high school?
I will attend Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and study international relations and political science.
Gabe Gauderman
What was the most memorable learning experience you had in high school?
My most memorable learning experience is probably CIS anatomy and physiology where I enjoyed the many dissections a lot even though formaldehyde is not a great smell before lunch. It’s either that or standing in the back of the physics classroom after school with numbers scrawled over the whole board trying to figure out a problem with one of my friends from class.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I think that I have worked hard for what I have achieved. Whether it was staying up until absurd hours, being at school an hour early to study or for extracurriculars. I feel like I was always on the grind.
What plans do you have for after high school?
I will attend Georgia Institute of Technology where I plan to double major in electrical engineering and finance.
