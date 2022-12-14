Dan Wiemer’s art can be seen through Dec. 31
Red Wing artist Dan Wiemer is the latest artist to be featured at Zeller Studio on Mainstreet Hopkins, where he’s showcasing his unique artistic style of combining acrylic and watercolor painting.
A total of 37 of his works are spread out across the gallery, all of which show how he “paint(s) like a printmaker.”
“What that means is I’m influenced by woodcut artists and batik artists, and so all of the shapes in my painting are created negatively with negative space,” he said.
For nearly 20 years, Wiemer painted exclusively with watercolor. Finding himself wanting to stand out from other watercolor artists, he decided to venture into combining watercolor and acrylic painting together. He discovered two sets of Canadian artists from the early 1900s, including The Group of Seven, who worked out of Toronto as well as some woodcut artists that worked out of the Southwest.
“They worked during the arts and crafts period, and I was really drawn to both of their work and I brought that into my own work about 20 years ago and really kind of ran with it,” he said.
Ultimately, Wiemer calls himself a “landscape artist,” elaborating by saying he likes to paint from the environment.
“I’m a graphic designer at heart and through education, and so I really break these things down into these graphic shapes and I design with the shapes of nature, and then I reassemble these shapes and create my look. My process is deconstructing the scene and then reconstructing the scene, and that process gives me the look that I’ve come to be known by,” he said.
Wiemer began painting at the age of 8, taking private art lessons after school.
“I’ve been painting almost continuously for 50 years. It’s really been something that I always knew I was going to be an artist when I was a little kid and my parents thought that was a good idea so they really encouraged me when I was young,” he said.
Wiemer also conducted his own workshop at the Zeller Studio on Dec. 8-9. He has taught his style in Arizona, throughout the Midwest and will also be sharing his technique in Florida this March.
“What I try to do is I try to show people not how to paint but how I paint, which is a personal thing for everybody but I just want to share how what I do is different. My difference is this creative combination of acrylic and watercolor, and really how creating negative shapes can be really powerful. That’s the essence of my class,” he said.
When visitors come by the gallery to check out his work, Wiemer said he hopes to evoke a feeling of ruggedness and the powerful force of nature in the North.
“A lot of my pieces are from the North, the Boundary Waters and the north shore Lake Superior,” he said.
For more information on Wiemer, visit his website danwiemer.com. For additional information about his works featured at Zeller Studio or information about future Zeller Studio exhibitions or classes, visit zellerstudio.com
