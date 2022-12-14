Dan Wiemer’s art can be seen through Dec. 31

Red Wing artist Dan Wiemer is the latest artist to be featured at Zeller Studio on Mainstreet Hopkins, where he’s showcasing his unique artistic style of combining acrylic and watercolor painting.

Dan and art
Red Wing artist Dan Wiemer pictured to the right of “Three Gossips - Moab.”
boreal bandit
“Boreal Bandit” by Dan Wiemer.
Heron
“Great Blue Heron” by Dan Wiemer.
Dan and students
Dan Wiember pictured with some of his students and their artwork from his workshop, “Creative Combination: Watercolor & Acrylic with Dan Wiemer.” From left to right, Libby Scheele, Deb Zeller, Jim Turner, Lori Grafing, Karen Knutson and Dan Wiemer.

