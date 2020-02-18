Edina’s Vivian Jungels scored a natural hat trick during a four-goal opening period in the Section 6AA semifinals against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Feb. 12. 

Avery Junker (26) skates back to the bench after scoring late in a 6-1 loss to Edina in the Section 6AA semifinal Feb. 12. Junker was joined by teammates (from left) Anna Podein, Theresa DeCesare, Maya Jones and Abby Hancock.

The No. 4 seeded Red Knights (19-8) managed to pull one goal back as sophomore Avery Junker scored on the power play with 6:02 left in the contest played at Parade Stadium, ending another promising season short of the ultimate prize, a trip to the state tournament.

Junior Abby Hancock set up the goal before Jungles picked up her fourth goal of the game, this time on an empty tnet, with just over two minutes to play.

Red Knights sophomore defemsenman Emma Peschel fires a slap shot on goal during a 6-1 Section 6AA semifinal loss to Edina at Parade Stadium.
BSM junior goaltender Carly Greene made 22 saves in a 6-1 loss to Edina in the Section 6AA semifinals at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis Feb. 12.

The loss came on the heels of a 4-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall in the quarterfinals Feb. 8 at the rec center. Sophomore Mary Zavoral scored twice and set up the two other BSM goals scored by junior captain Anna Podein and junior forward Lucy Hanson. 

After three losses in the quarterfinals, BSM advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015-16 when the Hornets also won the matchup by a 6-0 final.

The Red Knights only graduate goaltender Rose Beeman from a roster loaded with sophomores and juniors who have contributed to the varsity program for at least two seasons.

