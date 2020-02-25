Adam Marshall and James Callahan assisted on Asher Connolly’s third – and perhaps most important goal of the season – coming two minutes, eight seconds into the third period of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall Saturday.
The second Section 6AA semifinal game played at Bloomington Ice Garden Saturday propelled the Red Knights to Wednesday’s final at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Mr. Hockey finalist and senior defenseman Nate Schweitzer, along with Brady Yakesh, set up Adam Marshall on a late first-period goal to carry that lead into the first intermission.
The Raiders tied the game up in the final minutes of the second period as Red Knights goaltender Carson Limesand stopped 21-of-22 shots. The junior is 15-6-2 with a 2.04 goals against average with a .918 saves percentage with five shutouts during the regular season.
The win returns the Red Knights to the section final after losing to Edina 5-1 last year in their first finals appearance since the run of three straight appearances from 2012-2014.
Top-seeded Blake advanced to the final after a 5-1 win over Edina during Saturday’s section semifinal. Blake led 2-0 after the first period and added three more goals in the third period with all five goals scored by five different skaters.
