Final home game treats BSM well in 35-14 win over Mound
After the original football season was postponed until spring then moved back to early October, the idea of a successful seven-game season seemed unrealistic during a pandemic. But the Benilde-St. Margaret’s squad earned a 4-3 record, culminating with a 35-14 win over Mound Westonka in the lone Section 5-4A game to end the season on Nov. 20.
The game was rearranged after BSM won by forfeit on Tuesday after Minneapolis South canceled due to COVID-19. A semifinal rematch at Holy Angels was set for Saturday, Nov. 21 with the final to be played Nov. 28.
Due to the state shutdown at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20, programs were left scrambling to play one more game. Section 5-4A elected to have the top two seeds, Holy Angels at Orono, play while No. 3 BSM hosted NO. 4 Mound Westonka.
Holy Angels won an overtime thriller at Orono 14-7 to secure the Section 5-4A championship.
Meanwhile, the Red Knights equaled or surpassed 35 points for the third time of the season thanks to a combination of senior running back William Petty rushing for a season-best 185 yards and three touchdowns while classmate Jackson Leischow completed 16 passes for 218 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Receiver Jonny Woodford caught seven more passes for 91 yards and one touchdown and senior captain George Wolfe also caught a touchdown. He finished with two catches for 18 yards and also ran once for six yards. As a key linebacker, Wolfe led the team with nine tackles followed by Lucio Fialo and Nick Marinaro with seven tackles each.
Woodford intercepted one pass as did Leischow to end the season on a high note.
Mound Westonka scored the lone touchdown in the opening quarter before BSM scored twice in the second quarter including a 14-yard run by Petty followed by Woodford’s 13-yard grab to enter halftime with a 14-7 lead.
Leischow’s 1-yard goal-line touchdown was followed by another short score this time from 2-yards out by Petty to build a 28-7 advantage. Wolfe added an insurance touchdown in the final quarter, catching a pass from Leischow from 6-yards out.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
BSM quarterback Jackson Leischow corrals a snap during a 29-27 loss at Holy Angels Nov. 6. Leischow is committed to play lacrosse at Duke University in 2021-22. Red Knights center Daniel Porisch (74) and Jonah Gordan (53) help protect Leischow in the pocket.
