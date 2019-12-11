With three state meet skiers back and the largest boys and girls teams in program history, Hopkins Alpine coach Jane Kleinman has the teams ready to improve on last season’s outcomes. The boys were third in the tough Lake Conference and placed fourth in the section meet, while the girls were fourth in the Lake Conference and eighth in the section meet.
This season is Kleinman’s seventh with the Royals and 19th overall. She will be joined by assistant coaches Charlie Grussing-Neitzel and Ethan Harris to help lead and develop a group of skiers which does not include any USSA racers (club-level).
“Which makes for a very tight-knit group of skiers from grades seven-12 who practice and race together five days a week,” Kleinman said. “We expect the boys to be very competitive in the conference with a realistic goal of the team finishing in the top-two at the section meet to qualify for state [as a team].”
As for the girls, they have one senior back but, “they have all been working hard and we expect each of them to improve their standings in the conference and section results,” she said.
Captains include senior Evan Komschlies along with juniors Jens Dohse, Zane Mukhtiar and Lincoln Hatlestad for the boys. Girls captains include senior Serena Swenson and junior Eliza Polyak.
Dohse and Hatlestad participated in state and will be joined by returning skiers including Komschlies, Mukhtiar and sophomore Bergen Huseth. A strong sophomore class looking to compete for varsity spots in the start house include Noah Day, Jackson Risser, Gabe Olson Cosen Mestemacher.
In addition to Polyak and Swenson back for the girls, sophomores Shayla Wandrei and Stella Heath along with freshmen Marit Erickson, Megan Roesler, Emily Kanitz and Marly Jensen.
Two new meets on the schedule include the O’Lake Conference Carnival at Wild Mountain Jan. 3 and at Spirit Mountain Jan. 17. The Royals will also take part in the Giant’s Ridge Invite Jan. 18.
Three 2019 Hopkins High School grads will ski for their respective colleges this winter, including Nick Kanitz and Gabriella Hillman with the University of Minnesota and Sarah Hoffman at Whitman College.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
