Hopkins Public Schools educators and community members on Feb. 5 packed a room at the Hopkins Library for an African American read-in event. Readers picked a book by an African American author that resonated with them to read to the audience. Attendees could also take a book home to read on their own time.
“The night went better than I expected it to be, you never know for the first time hosting an event you don’t know who’s going to turn out,” Keenan Jones, a Hopkins North Junior High English teacher and event organizer said. “I had a feeling, but it was more than I ever could imagine to come in and see this small place packed with people who just value, not only Black history, but literacy. It shows a lot about this community of Hopkins and what they value as education and literacy.”
“Tonight is powerful, 21 years here, I’ve never seen a night like tonight,” Mae Gruss, one of the readers and a fourth-grade educator at Eisenhower Elementary and XinXing Academy.
Song accompanied some of the readings that night. Jones read first followed by Gruss, Malik Harris, Quivale Roberts and Jessica Winnie. Books ranged from poetry by Langston Hughes and Gwendolyn Brooks to “The Greatest: Muhammad Ali” by Walter Dean Meyers. Gruss read “The Other Side” by Jacqueline Woodson.
“This is my 21st year teaching, I read that book every year and it sparks wonderful discussion, but it also touches me, because I can understand and empathize with the differences,” Gruss said. “Now my mom, wrong, right or indifferent, she believed that if we were in white schools it was better, so I inevitably had that divide literally for school. For church, she believed in a black Baptist church, so we would go to the black Baptist church. I never quite fit in either place until I bridged the gap and I learned to invite others in and pull others out and then step into their realities, so that book resonates with me just on many different levels.”
Jones wanted to host an African American literature read-in and got the idea from being a part of the National Council of Teachers of English. The organization also provided resources to host a local event.
“I want to try to contribute to the month, but also raise awareness about literacy and African American authors,” Jones said.
The plan is to put together another African American read-in next February and expand the scope of the event.
“This is us, kind of, just getting it off the ground and see how it would work,” Jones said. “We’re gonna start planning for 2021 this year. We got some connections at the Hopkins Center for the Arts and the Hopkins Public Library have a lot of connections as well, so we will probably make it an even bigger event next year.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.