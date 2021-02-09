Plans to build a four-story, 44-unit apartment building on the southwest corner of Mainstreet and Sixth Avenue South in Hopkins have moved forward.
The Hopkins City Council voted Feb. 2 to approve the rezoning, site plan and conditional use permit for Raspberry Ridge II, on what is currently the surface parking lot for the existing Hopkins Village development.
Originally, the development was referred to as Hopkins Village II. However, the name has since changed as the applicant is Dan Walsh of Trellis Community Housing Corporation, also owns Raspberry Ridge apartments on the opposite end of Mainstreet.
In October, the City Council reviewed a concept plan for a five-story, 44-unit apartment building on the 1.9-acre site shared with Hopkins Village, an 11-story, 161-unit building for seniors.
“But the applicant has come back with four stories in this instance that we believe is the best fit,” said Jason Lindahl, the city’s planning director. “And the developer feels it’s also the best fit for the site and more proportional to Mainstreet.”
Changes also include affordability, which is now targeted to 50% of area median income, the inclusion of a greater number of three-bedroom units, agreeing to build to the Enterprise Green Communities standards, adding a 16-stall indoor long-term parking area for bicycles and a repair station, adding outdoor bicycle parking and a dedicated pedestrian-bicycle connection through the parking lot. The income targets had been 60-80% of area median income.
The applicant also made adjustments related to screening of the parking lot from Sixth Avenue South.
The Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the project in January and hosted a public hearing that produced no direct comments. However, city officials received two comments concerning sufficient parking.
According to Lindahl, staff reviewed the parking analysis, including a parking and traffic study done by SRF Consulting, and determined that the site will have 11 more stalls than required to accommodate the estimated parking demand.
The proposed building will include 43 enclosed parking spaces and 91 surface stalls, bringing the total stalls on the site to 134.
Since the planning meeting, the applicant revised the plans to include a striped pedestrian way from Sixth Avenue South through the middle of the surface parking lot to the existing Hopkins Village building.
The plans also include a revised roofline along the east (Sixth Avenue South) side of the proposed building to include additional ornamentation to comply with the Downtown Overlay District Roofs and Parapets requirements by including two tower elements with deep cornices that rise above the standard parapet with projecting eyebrows.
The plan also includes 14 three-bedroom units, which the council previously expressed a desire for in future housing developments.
Lindahl noted there were three additional comments since the Planning Commission hearing, from James Warden, the Hopkins Housing Team and Patrick Hanlon, all of which were generally supportive of the project.
Hanlon shared his support of the affordability component, making the connection between infill development and the impact on the city’s finances and the advantages that come with a development that’s occurring where there’s already infrastructure in place and an open parking lot, as well as the idea of expanding Mainstreet.
A second and final reading on the planned unit development and rezoning is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
