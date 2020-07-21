Weingart goes the distance to help Park move to 3-3
St. Louis Park scored three times in the second inning and four more times in the sixth inning for what turned out to be an 8-6 win over Hopkins Thursday evening at Big Willow.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Railcats, which came out on the losing side of a 2-1 pitcher’s duel against Hopkins a week earlier at the Railcats’ home ballpark, Keller Field.
“We talked about how we needed to flush those last three games out of our minds,” Railcats coach Danny Bissonette said, as they were competitive in the losses. “Basically we fell apart in two innings against Prior Lake [a 7-4 loss on July 9].
“We weren’t happy with the outcome the past three games and wanted to get back on track focusing on hitting fastballs and the kids stepped up today.”
Playing with a short bench, Bissonette pulled a couple of reserve players up from the 15U team.
“Everyone had a role today and we haven’t had that in the last three games,” Bissonette said of the game, which included the first complete game for the pitching staff. “We always tell the kids if we put up double-digit hits and five runs we should win with the pitching we have and today it was bend-but-don’t-break.”
They switched up the routine taking batting practice at Keller Field before heading west to the Flyers home field.
Park also played more aggressive on the basepaths, taking an extra base when possible to challenge the fielders to make the right throw.
Park scattered nine hits with three batters picking up multiple its including Ian Otos who was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Kris Hokenson and Stanley Regguinti each had two hits with Hokenson driving in a pair of runs and Rugguinti scored twice.
Colin Weingart earned the complete-game win giving up three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
The big second inning began with a double from Otos followed by three hard-hit singles to build a 3-0 lead.
Otos led off the fourth inning with a double to center field, eventually coming around to score on a ground ball by Ethan Schmitz which the Flyers fielder turned into a fielder’s choice forceout at the second base to extend the lead to 4-2.
Three consecutive singles with one out during the four-run sixth inning helped set the table for the Railcats build what turned out to be an insurmountable lead. Hokenson and Jackson McClain were hit by a pitch with two outs to sustain the rally.
Hokenson roamed the right field in only his third game with the Railcats this season as he plays for Northstar Baseball club which plays across the country. Before the game, he decided to accept an offer to play for the Gophers starting in the fall of 2022.
The win marked the second week of back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday evenings which found the team returns to .500 at 3-3.
The Flyers won 2-1 Wednesday, July 8 before Prior Lake handed the Railcats a 7-4 defeat the following night, despite a 3-run fifth inning. Boyum had three hits in the game and Ben Farley drove in two runs. Weingart pitched five innings in that game, striking out four.
Park traveled to Chanhassen on July 15 and held a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Cavaliers couldn’t be stopped from adding up the runs scoring twice in the third, fourth, and sixth innings en route to an 8-5 win.
Boyum and Stefano Giovannelli each had two hits and Schmitz drew three of the Railcats nine walks. Boyum also stole two bases and scored twice. He also worked two innings in relief of Matt Lindenberg who gave up six hits over four innings as the starter.
