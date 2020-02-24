Plans for the proposed Artspace Hopkins have put on hold indefinitely as the current proposed location lacks council support.
At a Feb. 18 work session, the Hopkins City Council decided to withdraw the concept from consideration due to lack of support from a supermajority, four of the five members. Councilmembers Alan Beck, Rick Brausen and Kristi Halverson have expressed interest in the project but said they would like to see it in a different location.
“But right now, I can’t say there are any viable candidates,” said Economic Development Director Kersten Elverum.
Since 2017, Hopkins has been working with Artspace, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, to develop plans for an affordable housing development where artists live and work.
Most recently, the partnership sought feedback through community engagement sessions, which garnered both support and opposition for the project.
Much of the opposition surrounded the proposed location, a city-owned lot on the corner of First Street and 10th Avenue North.
During a work session Feb. 11, the council heard from Artspace and Juxtaposition Arts, a Minneapolis-based art and design center, as staff members presented information about the project, including a sketch plan. The council also took comments from the public.
It wasn’t until a work session after the Feb. 18 regular meeting that council members provided their feedback on the concept plan proposed for Lot 800.
Beck said after the meeting that he views Artspace as being a “valuable addition” to the community and would like to see other options for a location.
Brausen was reluctant to support the site due to several unknown factors related to downtown development as well as concerns from adjacent property owners regarding height, density and parking.
“Even though Lot 800 is currently underutilized, it will be more heavily utilized for the next three years before the completion of light rail,” he said of the city-owned lot currently being used for a park-and-ride.
However, Brausen said he doesn’t want to see Artspace officials give up on developing in Hopkins and would like to work with them to “find an equally or more desirable site.”
While Halverson said she also supports Artspace in Hopkins, she is not convinced it’s right for this location and has been searching for other possible sites in the community.
The council will take formal action at the Wednesday, March 4, meeting. The item has also been removed from the Feb. 24 Planning Commission agenda.
